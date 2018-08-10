Swaggy C may be outside the Big Brother house, but he still has Bayleigh Dayton’s back. After the flight attendant got into an explosive argument with fellow houseguest Tyler Crispen at the house meeting, Swaggy C took to Twitter to react to the drama.

“Tyler cried seconds after that .. Just a fyi .. homeboy can’t even stand toe to toe w/ strong woman #BB20,” Swaggy C, whose real name is Chris Williams, wrote. The 23-year-old day trader added “Wowwwwwww guys” with a series of snake emojis in a second tweet.

Fans saw the drama unfold on the Thursday, August 9, episode of Big Brother after houseguest Haleigh Broucher admitted to Bayleigh that she was the BB Hacker, which the house previously assumed was Bayleigh. As a result, the Atlanta native was nominated for eviction. Haleigh then revealed the hacker’s true identity to the house and chaos ensued.

“How about this Tyler, the way that you treated me was trash,” Bayleigh yelled as she seemingly bit her cheek and her mouth filled with blood. “You can’t even be a man and apologize to me right now. … You made my life in his house a hell! You are f—king terrible.”

Before the end of Thursday’s episode, Bayleigh was evicted from the Big Brother house and became the first member of the jury. She opened up about her meltdown to host Julie Chen. “I do love [the houseguests] but they get on my last nerve. … Being in that house with those people drove me insane!” she told Chen. “I don’t care Julie. I’m not scared of none of those people in that house. I’m a true Gemini.”

Bayleigh also touched on her relationship with Swaggy C. “I’m in love with him. He better be in love with me, or I’ll kick his butt,” Bayleigh gushed before Chen told her that he recently traveled to her home to meet her parents.

“Are you kidding me?” she exclaimed. “I’m going to cry!”

Swaggy C, for his part, reacted to her eviction from home, tweeting, “My girlfriend left elegantly. Classy and gorgeous. She’s such an amazing woman. Best woman I ever met in my life. I love you Bayleigh #BB20.”

One topic Chen did not ask Bayleigh about? The reality TV personality’s remarks that she may be pregnant with Swaggy C’s baby, which were captured on the live feeds. As previously reported, Bayleigh told Haleigh about her having a dream about being with child and admitted she was living in “pure fear” as a result.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!