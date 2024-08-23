Chicago Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III was hospitalized following a scary scene during a preseason game in Kansas City.

Coleman, 26, was placed on a stretcher and eventually taken off the field in an ambulance after making a tackle on the first play from scrimmage in the second half of the Thursday, August 22 game. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The injury occurred after Coleman tackled Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell near the Chiefs’ sideline. Members from both teams huddled around Coleman when it was clear that something was wrong.

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman had movement in his limbs and gave a thumbs-up to his teammates and coaches before leaving the field.

“I don’t have anything more than that,” Eberflus said during his postgame press conference.

The Bears went on to win the game 34-21, completing their preseason schedule.

Chicago opens the regular season September 8 at home against the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs, meanwhile, begin their hunt for a historic third-consecutive Super Bowl on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

After the injury, well-wishes began rolling in on social media from fans of the Bears and Texas Tech Red Raiders, where Coleman played college football.

“Praying for Douglas Coleman III,” one fan wrote via X. “I saw a favorable report, so that’s good news. Honestly, I’m glad I wasn’t watching. I hope he’s okay.”

Another shared, “I hope Douglas Coleman III is able to recover and be healthy. Always hard to see young men compete hard and get hurt.”

Coleman played two years with the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League in 2022 and 2023, appearing in a total of 22 games. Across his two years in the CFL, he recorded 78 tackles, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

He signed with the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2020, but was cut at the end of training camp. Coleman then signed with the Bears in January 2024.

Prior to his professional career, Coleman played in a total of 47 games at Texas Tech between 2016 and 2019, ranking as one of the top defensive backs in the country during his senior season.