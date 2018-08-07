Becca Kufrin Responds to Rachel Lindsay’s ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Criticism  

All is fair in love and roses? Becca Kufrin responded after fellow Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay criticized how ABC edited their respective season finales differently, admitting that she was “a little pissed off” that Kufrin wasn’t forced to watch her split with Blake Horstmann play out on live TV in the same way that Lindsay was on her season finale.

“To be quite honest I didn’t remember that that even happened last year, but every show format is a little bit different,” Kufrin told Us Weekly during a conference call on Tuesday, August 7. “You know last [season], we had the two-night finale where they showed the breakup and then everything after that in two nights, so I think it’s just always different. I don’t really have much of a say in that.”

Lindsay starred on The Bachelorette during season 13 in 2017. Fans may remember that she was on stage with host Chris Harrison during the three-hour finale special, watching her split with her runner-up Peter Kraus in front of the live studio audience. The attorney revealed in her exclusive Us Weekly blog that she was upset that Kufrin was not forced to do the same.

“Take a trip down memory lane to exactly, oh let’s say one year ago. Becca did not sit on stage for three hours and watch the finale for the first time in front of a live audience. Becca did not have to deal with someone telling her she would live a mediocre life,” Lindsay wrote, referring to Kraus’ remarks. “Becca did not have to deal with being baited with real time questions about her emotions watching certain scenes. Nope, that was me. Let’s just be honest, Becca did not have the finale that I had.”

Lindsay added: “There was no controversy and she was not put in a position to face any. She was protected and I was placed on display for three hours and labeled an angry black female. And there will always be that stigma attached to my finale because it has been said that when truth is blurred by misinformation, perception becomes reality and all is lost.”

Kufrin, for her part, joined Harrison and Horstmann live on stage Monday night after their breakup aired and the host did an initial interview with the runner-up. The publicist was then joined by her now-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

Despite the criticism, Lindsay, who wrote that she was “denied [an] on-camera happy ending,” said that she was happy for Kufrin and Yrigoyen.

“Listen, I am so happy for Becca and I am so happy she is getting everything that she deserves,” she wrote. “I remember this time. I remember how happy and hard it can be.”

