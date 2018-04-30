She’s back! Becca Kufrin stole the hearts of America during Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor — and though she was left heartbroken, she’s now ready to be swept off her feet by a series of handsome suitors on the new season of The Bachelorette.

ABC gave fans a first look at the 27-year-old publicist’s journey to find love in the first promo for season 14, which aired on Monday, April 30, during the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes’ premiere.

The promo began with the clip of Luyendyk Jr. proposing to Kufrin. That quickly transitioned into the new bachelorette ripping up a still of Arie, followed by her dancing around to “Woman” by Kesha.

Kufrin, who was announced as the show’s leading lady during the live episode of After the Final Rose in March — after Luyendyk Jr. broke up with her admitting he was still in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham — met her first group of men that same night.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota-native’s season began filming on March 15 and host Chris Harrison as well as show creator Mike Fleiss took fans behind-the-scenes by posting pictures on social media of the brunette beauty looking stunning in a white gown.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that “Becca felt great, noting that she’s “someone who has a wide range of taste in guys and this group didn’t disappoint her.”

The source added: “Every guy is super into her and they all want to be the one to mend her heart. This was maybe the most competitive night one ever, and she really struggled in a good way with who to give the first impression rose as well as night one roses to.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!