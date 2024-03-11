Becky G took the stage at the 2024 Oscars to perform “The Fire Inside” from the film Flamin’ Hot.

The singer slayed her performance in a stunning black number while joined by a group of young women who acted as her backup singers wearing matching white and red outfits. Yes, there were flames involved, as Becky sang in front of a screen donning a ring of fire.

The track, which was written by Diane Warren for Eva Longoria’s feature directorial debut, is nominated for Best Original Song at the Sunday, March 10, ceremony. “The Fire Inside” is up against Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Killers of the Flower Moon’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” by Scott George and American Symphony’s “It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson.

Warren, 67, has been nominated for Best Original Song 15 times, landing her first nod in 1988. Some of her most recognizable songs that have earned nominations through the years are “Because You Loved Me” from 1996’s Up Close & Personal, “How Do I Live” from 1997’s Con Air and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from 1998’s Armageddon.

Warren offered to write a song for one of Longoria’s projects for years before the two teamed up for Flamin’ Hot, which tells the story of a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Longoria, 48, then reached out to Becky G, 27, about recording the song after the pair bumped into each other at the Los Angeles airport.

“We got Diane Warren, which was huge. Then to get Becky G to sing the Diane Warren song, it was just like a match made in heaven,” Longoria told Entertainment Tonight in January. “To be able to work with the genius that Diane Warren is, she really captured the essence of what the film was about and put it into a song.”

Longoria applauded Warren for writing a song that fit the film so well. “That’s so hard to do, to recap the whole movie and make it into a song, and she’s a genius at that point. That’s why she’s been nominated so many times,” she added. “So, we are so blessed and so lucky to have Diane Warren on our team for sure.”

Warren identified with the message of the movie, which allowed her to write the song in one day. “That fire inside, when you have it, nothing can put it out,” she told Forbes in July 2023. “When you really believe in something with all your heart and your soul and your gut, nothing can really put the fire out.”

As for Becky G, she expressed her gratitude for her involvement in the project, gushing in a January Instagram video, “I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and to Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart — it is my heart — and this is literally one of my dreams coming true in front of the world.”