The second season of Netflix’s Beef is reportedly going after some grade-A meat.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are all being targeted for major roles on season 2 of the anthology series, according to Deadline’s The Dish.

The outlet reports that the storyline is set to revolve around two couples, with Gyllenhaal, 43, and Hathaway, 41, potentially playing one. Melton, 33, and Spaeny, 25, would appear as the other twosome.

While nothing has been confirmed, the outlet also noted that a handful of scripts for season 2 are ready, and Netflix and studio A24 are hoping to be in production by late summer or early fall.

Gyllenhaal and Hathaway are no strangers to sharing the screen together, appearing as married couple Jack and Lureen Twist in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, for which Gyllenhaal earned an Academy Award nomination.

The two later teamed up in 2010’s Love & Other Drugs, based on Jamie Riedy’s 2005 nonfiction book Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman.

Melton and Spaeny, meanwhile, are coming off breakout years of their own. Melton appeared in the film May December alongside Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, which earned him Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit Award nominations.

Spaeny garnered raves for her portrayal of Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, earning her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival and a Golden Globe nomination.

The first season of Beef, created by Lee Sung Jin and starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, was a commercial and critical smash for Netflix, cleaning up at nearly every awards show this season.

Yeun and Wong both pulled off the season trifecta, emerging victorious at the Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globe Awards, with the show itself winning both the Emmy and Golden Globe for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, respectively.

Lee, who won Emmys for writing and directing the first season, will return for the hotly anticipated Season 2.

“We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series,” Lee said backstage at the Primetime Emmys in January. “There [were] always going to be new characters. Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that’s really up to Netflix. But whatever they decide, I’m definitely ready.”

He added, “There’s so many stories that I still want to write about, so when they let me know, I’m sure you all will know, as well.”