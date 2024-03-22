It’s showtime! After 36 years, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Beetlejuice, the “ghost with the most.”

On Thursday, March 21, Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited Tim Burton sequel to his 1988 cult horror classic Beetlejuice.

The film welcomes back not just Keaton, 72, but also Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. Rounding out the main cast is newcomer Jenna Ortega, who plays Lydia’s daughter, Astrid. This will be the second time the actress has worked with Burton, 65, as she plays the title character on his Netflix’s Addams family series, Wednesday.

Clocking in at just over a minute, the trailer is set to a haunting cover of Harry Belafonte’s “Day O,” which was famously used within the original 1988 movie.

The first clip features a bird’s eye view of the family’s small town of Winter River, Connecticut, as Astrid rides her bike over an old bridge. The next scene then cuts to a funeral where a choir of boys are performing. Before you find out whose casket is being lowered into the ground, the location changes and you see Astrid lurking around her family’s attic where she discovers a figurine mockup of the town where Beetlejuice hung out in the first film hidden under a sheet. Unknowingly to her, when she unveils the display, she seemingly ends up magically resurrecting Beetlejuice, which causes Lydia to rush just in time to witness Beetlejuice rising up from it.

“The juice is loose,” he says as she stares at him in disbelief.

Earlier this month, Keaton opened up about why the sequel took so long to make.

“It took a while to get there and I didn’t really think we were gonna do it and didn’t want to do it, various times [in the] last few years, but it was more fun than the other one,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor also praised Ortega, 21, mentioning that she slipped into her role effortlessly and fit in perfectly with the cast.

“Oh man, she’s good, she’s just got it, you know? She’s got the tone,” he revealed to the outlet. “She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She’s really special.”

Ortega also commented on the upcoming film in January to Entertainment Tonight and raved that she couldn’t wait for everyone to watch it.

“Everyone did an incredible job,” she shared. “I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane…I can’t wait for people to see,” Ortega said of the Burton-directed sequel.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be in theaters and IMAX Sept. 6, 2024.