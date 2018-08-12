No way, no how. Bella Thorne will not be attending the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 12, despite being on the nomination ballot in multiple categories.

The 20-year-old actress opened up about her decision to not attend the show in a series of tweets last month.

“Teen choice is gross,” she began the lengthy tirade in July. “The fact we are even voting against each other is …. it f–ks w kids heads like a beauty competition …” She added, “I’m #boycottingteenchoice besides it being rigged it’s just f–ked up.”

Thorne’s social media rant continued: “Vote for the hottest is so gross How about smartest? Or a charity category? How about we hype people up for doing good things not being hot.”

The Famous in Love star is up for three surfboard awards during the fan-voted show which airs live from the The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Thorne is nominated for the TV Actress – Drama/Action Adventure award for her role of Paige in the Hulu drama series as well as Movie Actress: Drama and Choice Movie Drama for her portrayal of Katherine “Katy” Price in Midnight Sun.

Nick Cannon and Lele Pons are set to host the award show, which honors the best of the best in Hollywood’s movie, music and TV scene with celebrities such as Zac Efron, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Louis Tomlinson and Anna Kendrick expected to be in attendance.

Performers for the highly anticipated event include Bebe Rexha, The Four season one winner Evvie McKinney, Meghan Trainor, Lauv and Khalid.

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards air on FOX on Sunday, August 12, at 8 p.m ET.

