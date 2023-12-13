Could Bella Thorne be checking into The White Lotus for season 3?

“I can’t say anything. There’s not a word from my mouth,” Thorne, 26, told The Messenger in an interview published on Tuesday, December 12. “But I will say I love [creator] Mike White. He is amazing. I am a huge Mike White supporter, and I will leave it at that.”

Thorne, who started acting as a child on the Disney Channel, first fueled rumors that she was joining White’s anthology series late last month.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thorne took to Snapchat to share that she was “thankful for Mike White.” In her post, she posed in front of balloons of her name while wearing a long-sleeve shirt that read, “I [heart] Mike White.”

An official announcement about the full cast list for The White Lotus season 3 has not been revealed.

The first season of The White Lotus premiered on HBO in 2021. The show was set at the fictional White Lotus hotel in Hawaii and starred actors including Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and Murray Bartlett.

After sweeping the awards show circuit, The White Lotus returned for its second season in 2022. Coolidge, 62, reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid to visit the hotel chain’s Italian resort. She was joined by stars including Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson and Aubrey Plaza.

Fresh off season 2’s premiere, HBO greenlit a third season. It was later reported that the show would take place in Thailand.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” White, 53, previously hinted in a December 2022 special about the season 2 finale. “It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

White later revealed that season 3 will be a “supersized” version of the program. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing,” he told Entertainment Weekly in November. “I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

White, who previously wrote and costarred in School of Rock opposite Jack Black, explained at the time that he was “seriously finishing” the scripts and was “still waiting” to cast the characters.

So far, the only known season 3 cast member is Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in season 1.

“I will say I’ve read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It’s bigger than ever,” Rothwell, 43, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Buckle up.”