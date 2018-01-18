Getting to know a gladiator! While President Mellie Grant may enjoy her moonshine on Scandal, Bellamy Young had to steer clear of white wine for nearly ten years after a not-so-pleasant first time drinking experience. The actress sat down with Us Weekly to talk all about that, plus her first kiss, first audition and her best job ever. Watch the video above!

Young, 47, has starred alongside Kerry Washington on the hit ABC series for seven seasons, and with Scandal returning (Thursday, January 18) for it’s final stretch of episodes before it bids a farewell, the actress is well aware that this may be her ultimate dream job.

“My best job is the job I have right now,” Young told Us. “I think about the fact that this may be the best job I ever have. I mean how can you improve on perfection?”

Young has been acting for quite some time, revealing to Us that her very first audition happened at the age of 5. “My first audition, my first part was Greta in the Sound of Music. I must have auditioned for that, but it probably consisted of, ‘Can she stand in front of people and not wet herself?’ So far, that’s still true,” she added.

However, not all her jobs were picture perfect. Before Young hit it big she spent a week on Wall Street as a temp where she learned that she has “zero discernible office skills.”

“It was a Japanese firm and I was the only person who spoke English so they moved me around trying to answer the phones or file or type,” the actress told Us. “At the end of the week they’re like ‘We can’t keep you’ and they gave me a red bean cake and sent me on my way.”

She didn’t wash down that dessert with a glass of wine, though. Young revealed that she had a bad drinking experience in high school that had a decade long effect.

“My first time drinking was when somebody’s parents went away in high school, as they do, and my then boyfriend Todd bought a moonshine jug of Carlo Rossi,” Young told Us. “It made me so sick, I couldn’t smell white wine for like a decade.”

To find out who was Young’s first kiss — and why she called her first car “‘Big Mama’’ — watch the video above!

Scandal airs on ABC Thursday’s at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!