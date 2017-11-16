Scandal’s Bellamy Young: I Want This Ending for Mellie Grant

All good things must come to an end … including Scandal. The show is currently in its seventh and final season, and while viewers have no idea how it wraps up, it turns out, the cast doesn’t either. Us Weekly caught up with Bellamy Young, who plays President Mellie Grant on the ABC drama, before the Gladiators say farewell. Watch the video above!

Young, 47, who admits there have been a lot of tears on set, hasn’t been able to get any clues out of creator Shonda Rhimes about the shows conclusion. However, if she needs any help, the actress has the perfect ending in mind for Mellie.

“It would go for seven more years,” Young told Us. “She would have eight years in office and then she would have a lavish wedding in the rose garden.”

But don’t expect Scandal’s POTUS to find love this season since “people being happy doesn’t make the best TV.”

And while there is drama on TV, Young, who is speaking out about her treatment of Restasis Multidose to treat chronic dry eye, reveals she is soaking up all the time she has left on set with her costars, including Olivia Pope herself, Kerry Washington.

“She’s almost ineffably good, sort of in every way. Knowing her has been one of the greatest gifts of the show and the show has been nothing but great great gifts,” Young told Us. “All of these people I will get to love for a lifetime.”

Scandal airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

