The end is near for Scandal fans, and the cast isn’t ready to say their goodbyes! They also have no clue how the show will wrap. Scott Foley, who plays Jake on the ABC drama, sat down exclusively with Us Weekly to discuss his hopes for his final story line.

When asked if creator Shonda Rhimes has told him anything about the show’s ending, he immediately said no. “I have no idea idea … And I don’t know if she knows! Shhh,” he told Us at the junket for Final Vision, an upcoming movie he has coming to ID network December 10.

As for what he’ll miss on the show, it’s all about the cast.

“I’m going to miss these people. We’ve been together for 100-plus episodes. I’ve never had a group of people I’ve enjoyed working with more,” the actor said. “They are what I will miss. I’ll miss the characters and all that stuff. At the end of the day, I think we all feel that we go to work, and we enjoy the work that we do, largely because of the people were surrounded by and yes, you know, I’ll miss the fun that comes with being on a show that’s captured that attention … and the free pass to Disneyland that I get from ABC.”

The cast has nine more episodes to shoot in the final season, and for Jake, he knows that the ending is all about Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington).

“I hope that whatever happens, Olivia finds whatever it is she’s been looking for,” he added. “This season’s been all power. She’s the one with the power. She’s now head of B613 and she’s now running Mellie in the White House and she’s got this power, but I don’t know if she’s happy. I hope she finds happiness, whether that’s with Fitz in Vermont making jam, or with Jake, or with nobody, or with her dad or whatever it is. God, let her be happy!”

Scandal airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

