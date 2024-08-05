From a meal gone bad to Captain Sandy Yawn threatening to fire more people to the new fourth stew, the Below Deck Mediterranean midseason trailer proved the drama on season 9 is just getting started.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive first look at the rest of the season, Sandy questions Chef Johnathan Shillingford‘s future on the Mustique after he tried to give a guest tuna carpaccio with pineapple caramel.

“I can’t eat raw seafood because it could kill me,” the guest reveals, to which Sandy tells Johnathan, “Raw seafood could kill her and it’s in front of her plate.”

The captain doesn’t mince her words when it comes to Johnathan’s future. “What the f—k? We could have killed her. I don’t have a choice, I have to fire him,” she adds in a confessional.

Elsewhere in the teaser, guests appear to be very demanding when they ask Aesha Scott and the rest of the stews to move the couches on the deck because it is “an eyesore.” There is also an unnamed incident that Sandy calls a “fireable offense,” which hints at another member of the crew being dismissed.

The ongoing feud between Bri Muller and Ellie Dubaich is also still alive. While Bri tries to make amends for the issues between her and Ellie, her fellow stew still has her eyes set on Joe Bradley.

“I wanted to invite you on a little date tonight,” Ellie tells Joe before another clip shows Bri saying, “I’m sorry about the whole Joe thing. He’s playing with both of us.”

Bri subsequently confronts Joe by telling him he “picked a side.” Joe disagrees and it doesn’t take long for Bri to admit that she wants to “hook up” with him.

“Pull your f—king skirt up,” Joe says as Bri replies, “If you can’t be a man, I will be.”

The situation is only going to get more complicated with the arrival of fourth stew: Carrie O’Neill. According to her bio, Carrie is from Scotland and has a decade of experience in the yachting industry. She loves to “socialize” or is “always up for an activity” when she isn’t working. Carrie also shared how she “loved all of the crew” and couldn’t “choose” a best friend on Mustique.

In Us‘ sneak peek clip, Carrie’s arrival creates more division once Joe sets his sights on her.

“I’ve already had two [stews]. I’m not having anymore,” Joe says in a joint confessional while his fellow deckhand and friend Nathan Gallager disagrees, “You’re definitely going for another one.”

Carrie quickly makes it clear to Joe that she’s a “pathological flirt,” adding, “My friends will tell you I am a flirt.”

The connection between Carrie and Joe doesn’t sit well with Bri. “I was the starter, Ellie was the main and now she is the dessert,” Bri notes.

Ellie, for her part, is wrapped up in her own issues when she is seen packing her bags. “I don’t know why Aesha is just blaming me and making me the scapegoat,” she says before potentially leaving the boat for good.

Viewers shouldn’t expect the drama to end there. The crew — and the guests — must face a hurricane that ultimately floods the hull. The water starts to flood the crew cabin as Sandy tries to figure out how to salvage the Mustique.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.