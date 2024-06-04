Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 just started — but Captain Sandy Yawn is already prepared to make some big changes.

During the premiere, which aired on Monday, June 3, the interior team quickly grew frustrated with their provisioning company. Less than a day before the guests came on board, chief stew Aesha Scott was left without many items she needed for the upcoming charter.

“What the f—k is that,” she said in a confessional about the company using “internal confusion” as an excuse. “Where’s the hand soap? Where is the alcohol? I’ve got no wine, no Prosecco and no champagne.”

Aesha explained the purpose of having a provisioner, saying, “We do baseline provisions which is just general stuff for the boat. Then we do charter specific preferences and I only have a quarter of my baseline items. Where the f—k is my rosé?”

Related: A Guide to Every Captain in the 'Below Deck' Franchise Over the years, Below Deck fans have become familiar with many captains — and some made more memorable impressions than others. Below Deck, which premiered in 2013, explored the glamorous world of yachting and the not as beautiful behind-the-scenes situations that the crew must handle. The first season introduced viewers to Captain Lee Rosbach and […]

After calling the company, Aesha followed up with a text. There were multiple promises that the items would get to the boat in time.

“I’ve got a charter starting at 12, I’ve got boxes f—king everywhere. I managed to find one bottle of champagne in the crew lounge so I’ve got one bottle. This boat is massive,” Aesha explained. “I don’t know where anything is and now I don’t have provisions. This is a joke, right?”

Ultimately the kitchen got most of what they needed — but the stews didn’t. The charter started with no alcohol on board, which, naturally, proved to be a major problem. Captain Sandy subsequently stepped in to try to get to the bottom of the issue.

“This is Sandy from Mustique. We are missing wine from our order? Can we get this delivered immediately?!” she texted the company, who promised to get the items by the end of the day.

Related: Below Deck Mediterranean’s Biggest Drama Through the Years As soon as you step foot on a Below Deck Mediterranean charter yacht, you’re guaranteed one thing: a whole lot of drama. Throughout its Bravo run, crew members like Captain Sandy Yawn, Hannah Ferrier, Malia White and more have been know to butt heads with each other — all with the purpose of delivering a […]

Sandy appeared surprised by the massive delays taking place. “That is a huge mistake on the provisioner’s side,” she told the cameras. “When you have a provision company that is global, you trust them. They failed us.”

The order was delayed once again until the end of the night. Once a shipment did arrive, it was missing crucial items needed for the charter.

“I have never had an issue with provisioning like this before,” Aesha said. “Who has been in charge of this? Well, tell them that they f—king suck. I appreciate you trying to rectify this for me.”

Related: Captain Sandy's 'Below Deck' Feuds Over the Years — and Where They Stand Now Status check! Captain Sandy has found herself caught up in several feuds with her Below Deck costars through the years. Viewers were introduced to Sandy when she replaced Captain Mark Howard on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2017. The Florida native quickly initially had a friendly onscreen relationship with costar Hannah Ferrier — but it didn’t take […]

Sandy confirmed that the hassle with the company would be addressed going forward.

“I understand that sometimes you can’t get everything that the client requests. You are in different parts of the world with different stuff stocked. It is abnormal to not receive a shipment of wine and rosé,” she noted. “Considering how badly this provision company messed up, we are going to need some changes after this charter.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.