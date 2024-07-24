Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn has no patience for bosun Iain Maclean‘s mistakes.

In a preview for next week’s episode of the hit Bravo series, Sandy asks Iain whether the exterior team was “ready to toss” their lines before they left the dock, but Iain wasn’t paying attention to his surroundings.

“Negative, no port guys. Negative on the port guys,” he replies before Sandy points out, “They just released the boat next to us, so they have got to be there.”

Trying to make up for the flub, Iain adds, “I see him now, he was hiding,” but it wasn’t the first time Iain messed up at a crucial moment.

“Are you f—king kidding me? You’re telling me there’s no port guys and they are actually there,” Sandy says over the radio, which was heard by all their other crew members on board. “That’s not settling for me, so make sure you look before you talk. Thank you.”

Sandy goes on to note that she needed to “have a word” with Iain, who didn’t seem too concerned about landing in hot water once again.

“They weren’t there and then they were,” Iain explains in a confessional. “If I had waited a second, I might have gotten in trouble for talking too long to answer.”

Once the Mustique gets out to sea, Iain clashes with colleague Gael Cameron by refusing to help her.

“I just don’t want to do anything right now because I will get in trouble if I do anything else,” he tells Gael. “I am trying to work — my attitude is fine. I don’t understand what she was getting angry about.”

Gael, meanwhile, tells the cameras, “I feel like with Iain there is a lack of accountability. He’s just constantly pointing the finger rather than putting it on himself and saying, ‘Maybe I could handle this better.'”

Iain hasn’t only been on the outs with Sandy during season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Earlier this month, costars Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher exclusively told Us Weekly about their rocky boss-employee relationship with Iain.

“All we knew is that we could get the job done,” Joe explained. “So the message that he’s relaying, we will listen to every single word that he says.”

Nathan took a different approach when it came to following Iain’s orders, telling Us that he would sometimes “alter” the instructions they would receive from the bosun. Joe added, “We might alter to get the job done. But that’s OK. Regardless, the job’s going to get done on a professional level.”

Joe also recalled feeling the pressure as lead deckhand.

“It was difficult. But at the end of the day, as an inexperienced lead deckhand, this is my new position to fulfill. So I’m going to listen because he’s got the most experience,” he added. “I want to make not only him happy but Captain Sandy happy. And most of all, I want to know that I’m true to myself.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.