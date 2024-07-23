Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn made it clear she isn’t afraid to get rid of multiple crew members.

During the Monday, July 22, episode of the hit Bravo series, Bri Muller and Ellie Dubaich‘s issues only got worse — and chief stew Aesha Scott didn’t want to deal with the drama anymore. Initially, Bri and Ellie tried to make an effort to work together but trouble started when the third stew quietly started to keep track of what was happening in the laundry room.

“I’ve been writing things down because obviously it has come to show that my memory isn’t good,” Bri told the cameras. “Like, did I do this or did Ellie? I will write it down in the book. The last thing I want to do is mess something else up.”

It didn’t take long for there to be another laundry mistake when Sandy noticed that her white capri pants were put in with dark items. Aesha once again reminded Bri to be careful about sorting items, which seemed to hint at a bigger issue.

“Bri started badly and then she had one good charter. Ever since then, it has been downhill,” Aesha explained. “With Ellie and Bri, so far no fights so that has got to be a sign of improvement. But I have not had a chance to rest easy at all with these stews. I have to try and figure out what I can do to change this.”

Aesha attempted to give Ellie and Bri more responsibility by having them lead lunch service. Before the meal even started, Aesha returned to help because she didn’t think Ellie was capable as a leader after she kept not knowing where basic items on the boat were located.

Ellie, meanwhile, had a lot on her mind when she accidentally noticed Bri’s notebook that listed every issue that happened in the laundry room that day. She immediately took it as Bri trying to blame her for all the mistakes that took place.

“Bri seems to be writing a list of laundry crimes about mistakes she found,” Ellie told the cameras. “I feel like she is finding her own mistakes and blaming them on me. Why the f—k is going on here?”

Ellie later told Aesha that Bri was “disrespectful” toward her, which Bravo didn’t seem to agree with — at least according to the edits. When Ellie told Aesha that Bri “basically” told her “to leave” the laundry room, the show played the moment where Bri simply asked why Ellie was helping her. Ellie also claimed Bri “literally stormed out of the laundry room” while onscreen footage showed Bri slowly walking to the other side of the room to continue working.

“I just checked out from the drama,” Ellie claimed moments before she accused Bri of having a “whole crime list” pertaining to her.

Aesha didn’t want to get involved in even more drama with her interior team.

“What do I have to deal with now? I just feel like a good chief stew you need to listen and assess both sides before you make any decisions. It is never ending bulls—t with both of them,” Aesha explained before taking a look at the notebook for herself. “What is this? This looks like a book of receipts. Is this a burn book? But I can’t tell if Bri is stirring the pot or Ellie is?”

While trying to get to the bottom of the feud, Aesha noticed more issues, adding, “I see cashmere in the dryer and this burn book. I really feel like things are out of control. It is time to involve Captain Sandy because I honestly need help with this.”

The trailer for next week’s episode showed Ellie standing her ground with Bri.

“Do you not know how boats work? Second stew outranks you. That is who I am,” Ellie fired back at Bri before the captain sat them down, saying, “If you can’t work together, I have to let go of both.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.