Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn confronted the interior team — during crew lunch — to get answers about her missing clothing.

During the Monday, July 15, episode of the hit Bravo series, Sandy, 59, noticed that she couldn’t find her shirt before their next charter was about to start.

“I have a question. My laundry has a label on it. These don’t,” footage showed Sandy speaking with third stew Bri Muller earlier that day. “It should always come back the same day.”

Bri admitted she was “so embarrassed” by the mistake. It didn’t take long for it to happen again, but this time, Sandy didn’t hold back.

“It’s not the first time laundry is getting mixed up. In all fairness, the third stew is always an entry level, and I am not going to fire her for losing my shirt,” Sandy told the cameras. “But this we need to correct. We are at charter four. Bri needs to develop a system.”

Sandy said it was “terrible” she couldn’t track down her clothes, adding, “I shouldn’t be looking for my shirt. I am dealing with the wind, the fires and the guests. F—k me. This can’t happen.”

The captain decided to go to the crew lounge to address the situation. Bri, for her part, was eating lunch with her coworkers when Sandy interrupted them.

“Why is it so hard to get my clothes back? Where is my captain’s shirt?” Sandy asked Bri in front of everyone. “This is the last time. Now I am going to get pissed. I want my clothes back. Find my shirt. This is like the fifth time. Someone’s cabin has my shirt in it.”

Chief stew Aesha Scott personally apologized to Sandy over the mistake. Sandy replied that her vocal reaction would make sure Bri paid “attention” from now on. Bri noted in a confessional that she wasn’t going to shoulder all the blame when second stew Ellie Dubaich could have been the one to lose track of the clothing.

“I am so torn on what to say because I am making mistakes, but I can’t get it out of my head that I am not the only one in the laundry room,” Bri pointed out. “From now on, I am going to log every single bit of laundry that comes through that room. Receipts, bitch.”

Despite disciplining Bri, Sandy previously broke down her approach when it came to employees who still had a lot to learn.

“It’s about giving people opportunities to change. How do you know if people want to change? You give them the opportunity to show you that they’re going to change,” she explained to Us in December 2023 about her support for past costars. “Why would they change if no one gives them the opportunity? Of course I would give them all the opportunity to show me that they will change.”

She added: “Every season comes with its surprises. Listen, imagine working and living together with the same [people]. It’s not easy. So I give them a lot of credit for the staying power in the middle of it all.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.