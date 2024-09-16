Below Deck‘s Ben Robinson and fiancée Kiara Cabral called it quits ahead of their wedding.

“Hey guys, I hope everyone’s had a wonderful summer. I have missed being in touch with you, but I’m finally able to share my adventures. You will understand, it’s been difficult,” Ben, 43, wrote in an Instagram statement on Monday, September 16. “I am no longer getting married.”

Ben noted that it was a mutual choice, adding, “We have decided to go our separate ways, and I think that this is the best decision for both of us. I would rather not discuss the reasons behind these decisions, but I feel it’s important for me to express my circumstances. With any luck my grievances will be overshadowed by the support of my loyal followers, friends and family.”

The former reality star thanked his fans for their continued support.

“You always give me strength,” he concluded. “I’m excited to continue my culinary inspirations with my non-gaslit cooktop, and trusty blowtorch. After all, nobody deserves a troublesome flame. Cheers Lovelies. ❤️.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2023 that Ben and Kiara, 30, were engaged after more than three years of dating.

“I pulled all of my friends and family into this wonderful love affair, and with their help we are now proudly engaged and I look forward to a life of love and laughter with the lovely Kiara,” the chef exclusively told Us about popping the question. “It’s an amazing feeling secure in such a beautiful romance and friendship.”

Ben recalled how he initially crossed paths with Kiara, explaining, “Kiara and I met about seven years ago through mutual friends. The stars had not quite aligned for us back then. I was on a Below Deck roller coaster, and she was too young and too skeptical for that racket. But we remained friends.”

The COVID pandemic allowed Ben and Kiara to reconnect before they took their relationship to the next level.

“We actually started dating just before the pandemic, and she moved in with me. We started living and working together,” he revealed at the time. “We were absolutely inseparable, and it felt right. In fact, over the last four years we have spent less than 20 days apart.”

Ben teased the then-couple’s plans to get married in summer 2024, adding, “We plan to marry on Cape Cod next summer at my parents’ home, a charming house on the Cotuit shoreline.”

Below Deck fans, however, noticed that Ben has since removed all photos of Kiara from his Instagram account. Before their breakup, Ben admitted that he could see himself starting a family with Kiara.

“Why not? Right. If I’m going to do it, I may as well do it now. My brother’s going through [fatherhood] right now. He has an approaching 1-year-old. It’s not easy but it could be a beautiful thing. So we’ll see. I’m definitely open to it,” he told Us in August 2021 before their engagement. “I haven’t quite got my head round [that] and [I’m so] bloody busy, but we’ll see. I know it’s going to come with great joy and also at the same time a lot of problems and a lot of stress. I think it’s probably like anything in life relativity.”