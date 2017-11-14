Even superheroes need backup.

With the emergence of a new, powerful enemy, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman must enlist a team of metahumans — including Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) — to save the world once more.

15 Movies to Fall for This Season

“Some of the biggest icons in the whole DC universe come together to fight for the first time,” Gadot explains of the hotly anticipated comic book flick. “The chemistry between us is going to come through on screen as fans watch this incredible team of superheroes.”

The Israeli actress, 32, and Boston-born Affleck 45, jump into action with Us.

Us Weekly: How have your characters changed since we last saw them?

Gal Gadot: She’s grown up — it’s been a century, after all! She’s spent that time in a man’s world and has continued on her path for justice. But, she’s also remained fairly low-key. Now, she’ll bring her specific qualities to a group dynamic, and she understands the enemy better than anyone else.

Stars As Superheroes!

Ben Affleck: In Batman v Superman, he was at the end of his rope. But in Justice League, he’s starting over and finding hope again. He’s on a mission to get this group together. And, he has to open up and play well with others. He knows he needs them.

Us: Ben, does Batman struggle to fit in?

BA: He’s sort of the ultimate loner, but he’s really trying to make it work and develop a good relationship with all of them. He might be a mentor to The Flash.

Us: What’s the dynamic like between Batman and Wonder Woman?

GG: They are the first to form the team, so they rely on each other to seek out and convince the others to join. And since they’ve fought together before, they know each others’ strengths. They both also understand the hope Superman stood for, that was lost [when he died], so they feel that more than the others.

Us: Physically, how did you prep?

Hollywood’s Best Diet and Fitness Tips

BA: It’s all about paying attention to what you eat, lifting weights, cardio sessions. The batsuit is really form-fitting, so you have to prepare! The stunts are tough, but, luckily, we have a great team and they come up with a lot of creative stuff. I don’t want to give anything away just yet — you will have to watch the film to see the crazy stunts!

Justice League hits theaters Friday, November 17.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!