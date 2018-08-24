Ben Higgins is one of the most beloved bachelors of all time, but he’s not about to start handing out roses again … at least not right now. The star of season 20 opened up to Us Weekly at the 6th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 23, revealing that he’s very flattered he’d even be considered.

“I saw Chris Harrison said it might always be available to me, that’s super nice of him. The Bachelor has been pretty good. I don’t think Generous would be where it is at today without The Bachelor. I think that has given me a platform today to pursue things I’m most passionate about, so now I get to have my passion for for-profit business and my passion for communities developing in worlds that have maybe been forgotten together, and run this,” he told Us.

“That’s my focus. Anything with The Bachelor right now, as good as it’s been for me, it just doesn’t feel right. I know when I did the first time, I had nothing to lose by doing it. Now I feel like I would be missing out on some good opportunities I’m already doing, so it’s just not the right timing again.”

In April, Higgins, 30, opened up to Us Weekly about Generous International, the company he cofounded with his best friend. With every purchase, the for-profit company donates back to causes that are making sustainable changes.

Higgins is currently single and hasn’t dated in a long time – since he split from Lauren Bushnell in May 2017.

“It’s just a weird place where I am at in life. I haven’t been in Denver, where I live, for the last month. I’ve been gone, traveling consistently,” he told Us. “Generous is picking it up, but I’m traveling the world trying to get this coffee company off the ground. I think unfortunately my personal life has maybe gotten pushed behind. I don’t want that, I don’t desire that, I don’t want that long term. But it’s where I’m at now. So I guess I would say I’m not dating, but am interested in dating, open to dating.”

Us broke the news earlier this week that Bushnell and her boyfriend, Devin Antin, recently split after a year together.

In the latest Us Weekly issue, a source reveals that Higgins feels like “he has a normal life again” post-reality TV. After his season of The Bachelor ended, he landed a spinoff with Bushnell, and later, Bachelor Winter Games. While he believes in the process and the franchise, right now is just not the right time.

