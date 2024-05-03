Ben Stiller has heard SZA’s demands for more episodes of Severance.

“Was tryna be polite but I really need a new season of Severance right the f—k now,” the singer, 34, tweeted on Thursday, May 2, referencing the hit Apple TV+ series. In response Stiller, 58, who directs and executive produces the show, offered a heartening response. “Ok ok got it,” he replied via X, which garnered more than 50,000 likes.

Fans of the show flocked to his comments section offering their own pleas for the show to return. “GET OFF TWITTER AND BACK INTO THE EDIT BOOTH, BENJAMIN,” one wrote. “We need that trailer and release announcement 👀,” another added.

The show, which revolves around a team of employees who all agreed to undergo a surgical procedure — called “severance” — that separates their work lives from their personal lives, stars Adam Scott, Patrica Arquette and John Turturo. It first premiered in February 2022 and was renewed for a second season two months later.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from the people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller said in a statement at the time. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read [creator] Dan [Erikson’s] pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it.”

While an official release date hasn’t been set for the second season, there have been some teases about upcoming episodes. In January 2023, Arquette hinted fans should be “very scared” of what’s to come. “I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “They have a whole world in their minds. They let us in, piece by piece, into what’s going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful.”

Erikson, for his part, has offered a hint of what fans might expect for the second go around, noting that the series will step outside the work environment.

“In season 2, we’re going to be showing all of these people on the outside,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “They each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they’re all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another.”