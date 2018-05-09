Even on a private plane, the tension is high. Bethenny Frankel shades Dorinda Medley for drinking too much during the Wednesday, May 9, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the ladies discuss their fight from the previous night during a plane ride home — and it gets personal, fast.

“The way that you sometimes treat me is like, worse than Ramona [Singer]. I just cut you slack because you’re a drunk,” Bethenny, 47, says to Dorinda, 53. Dorinda then explains that she hadn’t eaten and started drinking in the middle of the day, so she should have just gone to bed.

“It was 7 o’clock. You shouldn’t be going to bed at 7 o’clock,” the Apprentice alum responds before adding, “You shouldn’t be drinking. When you drink, you get mean.”

Dorinda tells her she has a lot going on in her life, and it comes out when she drinks. “It’s not an excuse, I’m just saying my frustrations come out very quickly. And I’ve gotta work on that,” she adds before apologizing. “I want to develop a strong, healthy relationship with you.”

“Well that’s the thing. I’m scared of you,” the Skinnygirl mogul fires back.

“I don’t think I’m an alcoholic, I think I use alcohol as an excuse to sometimes exhibit bad behavior,” Dorinda responds.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

