



Sanderson sisters unite! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all interested in filming a new Hocus Pocus movie.

“I heard that it’s going to be fabulous, I hope they hire me because I want to fly again in the worst way,” Midler, 73, told Us Weekly exclusively at her annual Hulaween Charity event for the New York Restoration project on Thursday, October 31, noting that it’s “shocking” how the 1993 film continues to gain grow its fanbase. “You know I modeled it on Alastair Sims who did the first Christmas Carol that I loved, and I never thought that I would have that kind of status as a character — and it’s just shocking to me, I’m just so thrilled. I have a couple of great characters, I have The Rose and I have Winnie.”

Midler, Parker, 54, and Najimy, 62, played a trio of witches — Winifred, Sarah and Mary — who are freed by a teenager named Max (Omri Katz) and his sister Dani (Thora Birch) in Hocus Pocus. The former Sex and the City star confirmed all of the women are interested in returning for the new movie.

“We have all said yes. Now we wait. X,” Parker replied to a fan who asked about a sequel on Thursday via Instagram.

Midler also confirmed to Us that the three actress are in touch.

“Oh, I saw [Sarah] last month, I see both of them all the time. We’re friends,” she told Us, noting that Najimy was in attendance at the Halloween bash.

Last month, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison Watts, called for a cast reunion, too.

“Oh 🔮, will there be a #2?” she captioned a selfie with Katz, Larry Bagby (Ice), Tobias Jelinek (Jay) and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson). “‘Tis time!”

Reporting by Nicki Gostin