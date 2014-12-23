It's here! After months of anticipation the first trailer for AMC's upcoming Breaking Bad spin-off is finally here.

Following the massive critical success of the drug drama, the network introduced the upcoming series Better Call Saul on Monday, Dec. 22, with a first-look preview.

The 30-second clip opens with a shot of Breaking Bad's favorite source of comic relief, shady attorney Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Then known as Jimmy McGill, the lawyer is shown in a conference room, screaming at those before him.

"You! Will! Atone!" he shouts, making violent hand gestures as he speaks. The businessman he is addressing responds simply, "What can we do for you, Jimmy?"

The preview then introduces veteran star Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Planes, Trains & Automobiles), who plays Saul/Jimmy's brother, Chuck McGill. He is shown lecturing his brother on his priorities, telling him, "Money is beside the point."

The title character's life soon gets complicated as he spits back, "Money is the point!" and is depicted having encounters with questionable associates.

The prequel to AMC's Emmy-winning Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is set in 2002 and tells the backstory of the colorful attorney who becomes Saul Goodman. The series is due out in 2015, and also stars Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, and Gene N. Chavez, among others.

Take an early look at Better Call Saul in the video above!

