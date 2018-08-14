Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off the Detroit stop of their On the Run II tour with a special tribute to Aretha Franklin, who is battling serious health issues.

“This show tonight is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” Beyoncé, 36, told a crowd of more than 44,000 fans at Ford Field in the Queen of Soul’s hometown on Monday, August 13. “We love you and thank you for all the beautiful music.”

Earlier in the evening, one of the couple’s opening acts, DJ Khaled, played Franklin’s 1967 hit “Respect,” which had many concertgoers dancing in their seats. The music producer, 42, sent his “love and prayers” to the 76-year-old singer before asking the audience to “make some noise for Aretha Franklin.”

The tributes came just a few hours after a source told Us Weekly that Franklin is “not doing well” and “recovery is not looking likely.” She is currently “comfortable at home,” where she is surrounded by family and friends, according to the insider.

The 18-time Grammy winner has battled various health issues in recent years. Most recently, she was forced to cancel concerts scheduled for March and April under her doctor’s orders.

Franklin announced in February 2017 that she planned to retire, though she told the Detroit news station WDIV-TV at the time that she was still open to the idea of participating in “some select things.” One of those events was a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation in November. She closed the show with a few of her biggest songs, including “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Freeway.”

