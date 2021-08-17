Totally talented! Whitney Williams, Hannah Chaddha and more houseguests are putting themselves to the test on season 23 of Big Brother — but there’s more to them than meets the eye.

As the competition heats up, the reality stars took to the diary room to share some of their biggest secrets — and even diehard fans wouldn’t have guessed what these players are capable of behind the scenes. Britini D’Angelo, a New York-based kindergarten teacher, has plenty of tricks up her sleeve.

“I have perfect pitch,” she claims in Us Weekly‘s exclusive “Secrets Behind the Diary Room Door” clip. “I am able to tell you exactly what note sounds like what, like, if a note is played on a piano, I can tell you exactly what it is.”

Britini isn’t the only one who has a musical gift. Azah Awasum is also proud of her vocal chops, teasing, “It’s really, really hard to use that special talent in this house because we’re not allowed to sing!”

Other competitors boast skills that are a little more unconventional, including Hannah, who has a background in contortion. “I am extremely flexible,” she reveals before waving to the camera with one leg stretched behind her head.

Alyssa Lopez continued to raise the bar by showing off just how long she can hold herself up in a handstand, thanks to her 10 years of gymnastics training.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Longtime Big Brother fan Kyland Young has a knack for pulling off “little magic tricks with cards,” while Claire Rehfuss‘ time spent in “so many computer classes” helped her pick up how to count in binary.

While plenty of the houseguests were eager to display some of their more unexpected gifts, others were stumped by the question. “Man, I don’t have that many talents,” Whitney muses. “[But] I can wiggle my nose like a bunny.”

With six weeks of the competition under their belts, the stars are finding their footing in the Big Brother house. However, producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan previously told Us the stakes this season are higher than ever — and even the most prepared houseguests don’t have a clue what twists are coming next.

“The goal … is that they just force the houseguests to think about and play the game possibly in different ways, or add a curve ball to their thinking. And sometimes it can be through a casting twist and sometimes that can be through a game twist,” Meehan exclusively revealed in July, with Grodner adding, “We have to keep everyone on their toes.”

Watch the video above to see more of the houseguests’ hidden talents and keep up with season 23 of Big Brother on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.