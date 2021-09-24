Yikes. That’s one way to describe Kyland Young’s memorable – and not in a good way – exit from the Big Brother house during the live eviction on Thursday, September 23.

The account executive, 30, got into a heated conversation with Head of Household Xavier Prather after being blindsided when he didn’t use the veto on him and Derek Frazier then cast the sole vote to evict.

Kyland took some low blows, even bringing up Xavier’s family on his way out the door. Host Julie Chen Moonves actually had to yell at him to exit the house, and it seems the California native doesn’t regret what he said.

“I’m a very literal person. I wouldn’t say blunt because I think blunt sometimes lacks honesty,” Kyland tells Us Weekly exclusively. “As far as literal, I look at the words that I said to Xavier, and I hope that other people do the same. Him and I had had extensive conversations about people that we admire such as Kobe Bryant and Goku, and specifically how we love that they are people who face their competition head on, one-on-one, at their best.”

He goes on to say that he “thought that was something that Xavier and I aligned on.”

“I called out how this move proved that that was untrue,” Kyland continues. “The words that I said aren’t something I regret because objectively they were true. Did I realize that they would also strike a chord? Of course, you got to have some fun on your way out. But as far as my word choice, I feel good about that because I know that if you run it back and look at the actual words used, there was nothing I said that wasn’t objectively true, given the context of the conversations that Xavier and I had.”

He adds, “I hope that him and his family take no personal offense to it when they take in that context and the literal words themselves.”

Us Weekly: You had had words with Xaviar and Big D on your way out, specifically mentioning something personal about Xavier’s family. Do you have regrets on the way you exited the house?

Kyland Young: As far as exiting the house, I would look at my conversation with Big D. I told him that his best strategic move would be to send me out if Xavier didn’t use the veto. So, I hold no ill will or disrespect toward him. And honestly, I don’t hold ill will or disrespect toward anyone. I’m a very literal person. I wouldn’t say blunt because I think blunt sometimes lacks honesty. As far as literal, I look at the words that I said to Xavier, and I hope that other people do the same. Him and I had had extensive conversations about people that we admire such as Kobe Bryant and Goku, and specifically how we love that they are people who face their competition head on, one-on-one, at their best. They give them an opportunity, like, “Hey, I want you at your best because I want to go head-to-head with you.

I thought that that was something that Xavier and I aligned on because that’s what he told me they cared about. That’s what he told me that they valued. That’s what he told me that his family valued. I called out how this move proved that that was untrue. The words that I said aren’t something I regret because objectively they were true. Did I realize that they would also strike a chord? Of course, you got to have some fun on your way out. But as far as my word choice, I feel good about that because I know that if you run it back and look at the actual words used, there was nothing I said that wasn’t objectively true, given the context of the conversations that Xavier and I had. So, obviously, I hope that him and his family take no personal offense to it when they take in that context and the literal words themselves.

Us: Tiffany said she wanted to work with you until the end. Do you regret getting rid of her during your HOH?

KY: I absolutely love Tiffany. I think that she is an incredible player in this game, especially both socially competitive, strategically. The only reason that I did end up having cut her at the end was because I knew that this season was about representation. Specifically with The Cookout, as soon as we made final six, my ideal situation would have been to go to the end with Tiffany and Xavier. But then, Tiffany made choices that by her own admission were selfish and un-loyal. That, to me, I felt showed an inconsistency that I didn’t want to have in the first Black winner of Big Brother because this is history. And I think that the representation matters. I think that it’s not just that you win, it’s how you win. So unfortunately, that was when I had to make that decision between Xavier and Tiffany.

At that time, Xavier had shown a consistency with making unselfish decisions and making decisions that were in line with the gameplay that I personally found a little bit of a higher standard. And so, that was where I made that decision. It was absolutely hurtful to my own emotions because of how much love and respect I have for Tiffany, but I can’t regret it because I knew I came in with a certain set of values and principles. As the game progressed, those came to life in different ways. And that’s something I feel resolved about.

Us: You used the veto on Xavier. He didn’t use it on you. Any regrets about not keeping Hannah and working with her over Xavier?

KY: Similar when I look at Hannah – Chaddha, as she prefers – I see the same thing as Tiffany. She’s a great player. She won an HOH and a veto. She’s super smart, incredible memory. But, she had played a game that was not as strong as Xavier’s on both the competition level, social level and strategic level. All three, I mean. That’s something that I knew I wanted to sit next to in the final two, just because I’m a believer that to be the best, you gotta beat the best. For me, that’s head-to-head at the end, which I know is very idealistic, but this is already an idealistic season. You know, we got all six of us to the end of the game. I got to have a pretty direct role in that, so I’m pretty proud of it. And as far as using the veto on Xavier, I figured that if he was serious, he use it on me. And if he wasn’t, as soon as it wasn’t used, I knew what the deal was. You know going into Big Brother that’s always a possibility. The only thing that I would actually regret is not winning that veto myself, or that HOH, between those two. At this stage, I was one win away from winning the game on my own terms, the way that I thought was important and valuable. So I’m OK with that.

Us: If it came down to you versus Xavier in the final two, how do you see the votes playing out?

KY: If it was me versus Xavier in the final two, you never really know how the votes are going to turn out. I have not gotten to talk to any of the members of the jury. I don’t know how they took the news of The Cookout or the strategic moves that were made. But if it’s me and Xavier sitting in the final two, this is a jury that was very explicit about wanting to vote on gameplay as a whole – so not just competitions, and not just who your best friend is. As far as strategic moves, being in the position that I was and having the relationship with Xavier and Tiffany, and Sarah Beth and Derek X, and other move makers in the game, I got a view that was possibly more in depth than a lot of other people. So, as far as the points I had to give to each one of the jurors, I see things turning out pretty favorably, as long as people stayed true to the sentiments that they said they wanted to vote off of. And I think there’s a good chance a lot of them would have. So, I don’t know if it would have been anything better than 5-4, but I could totally see a win for me at the end against Xavier and clearly he saw the same. So, I can sit with that and feel good.

Us: You got super close with Sarah Beth and Tiffany. Were there feelings there or was it more platonic?

KY: With Sarah Beth and Tiffany, I got very close, but that’s just because that’s who I am outside the house. I grew up with four sisters. I have women that are my best friends [that] I’m very close to. I’m a very physical, affectionate person. And in the Big Brother house, you get very comfortable with each other, just hanging out, whether it’s me cuddling with Big D, or Derek X, or Sarah Beth, or Tiffany. All of it was really in a platonic and affectionate love, nothing else that I know of at this time. But I am so glad to have met them, and I find them to be absolutely beautiful, intelligent, respectable, incredible women. And, I’m just glad to know them and glad that we got some time together in the house.