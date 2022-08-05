Selective memory? Nicole Layog still seems to be processing how her treatment of fellow houseguest Taylor Hale was perceived outside the house after being evicted from Big Brother 24 on Thursday, August 4.

The private chef, 41, “felt confident” she had the votes to stay but she was evicted by a majority of the house, led by The Leftovers alliance, after spending much of her time in the game trash-talking the beauty queen, 27.

“I’m mainly rooting for [The Leftovers] because what their message is from what Julie [Chen Moonves] told me, I gather that, their message is greater than a lot of other people’s in the house,” Nicole exclusively tells Us Weekly the morning after her eviction. “And, you know, bullying is a huge thing and isolation and making people feel as though they’re not accepted in a group setting like Big Brother is pretty huge.”

She continues, “And for me, if there’s anything that I’ve learned in this last week, it’s been very humbling. And with my situation with Taylor, I obviously want to be able to talk about it and be open about that situation and hope that going forward, that I can grow from that.”

When asked about specific instances, like when she referred to Taylor as a “bad person” and a “bully” who “flaunted her p—sy around” the house, Nicole tells Us, “I know that I have addressed some of the things that I recall to her and I have told her, and I’ve apologized to her about the things that I’ve said under my breath. As far as detail of what I’ve said, I need to go back and I want to rewatch all of these things because I wanna see and I wanna hear and really be able to reflect on the things that I’ve said, but I wanna be able to see it first before I can even respond to something like that.”

She adds, “I know I messed up. I mean, I know that I’ve said things that are inappropriate, and I also know that I have brought it to her attention. I’ve brought some of my behavior to her attention that she wasn’t even aware of.”

As a former police officer, Nicole admits her lie detection skills were quite off as she was blindsided by The Leftovers the week before with the Ameerah Jones vote, and this week, she was bamboozled into letting her ally Daniel Durston put her in danger by using the veto.

“I failed. I’m glad that I’m no longer a cop because I’m pretty sure … well, I already know I’m gonna get so much flack from all of my ex-partners,” she tells Us. “I was a cop for 10 years and the last two years I was a detective, and after being in the Big Brother house, I’m so glad that my career is as a private chef and that I’m really good at cooking.”

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.