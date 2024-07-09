Big Brother 26 is almost here, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the house’s new kitchen.

Photos shared exclusively with Us show concrete walls with swirling graphics in the common cooking and dining area. The kitchen also boasts an orange and white curved bar with six stools, which is sure to be an area where houseguests will socialize and scheme. Blue cabinets with white countertops give both the kitchen and the storage room a bold look.

CBS has officially confirmed that the theme for Big Brother 26 is “BB AI,” a nod to the current artificial intelligence craze.

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a press release shared with Us. “This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of Big Brother.”

Related: Everything We Know About ‘Big Brother 26' So Far CBS Get ready Big Brother fans, the 26th season is closer than you think. The show announced in May that the 2024 season will have a two-night premiere in July. “Wait, did you see that? 👀 #BB26 is coming your way for a TWO NIGHT premiere on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18!” the […]

Artificial intelligence has already left its mark on Big Brother 26, as several bedrooms in the house were “created” using “BB AI” prompts. The press release revealed that this season’s Have-Not Room is “only a wireframe skeleton bedroom” after “‘BB AI’ crashed” while designing it.

Big Brother previously incorporated technology into its theme during Big Brother 20 in 2018 with the BB App Store, a hacker twist and tech-themed competitions. The new “BB AI” theme “will deliver the most unpredictable season” for this summer’s houseguests, CBS teased.

Big Brother 26 will kick off with a special two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to 24/7 live feeds of the houseguests. The cast list has not yet been announced.

Related: The Craziest 'Big Brother' Twists of All Time Although Big Brother follows a basic formula from year to year, fans know to expect the unexpected when it comes to production twists. While some twists have jeopardized player’s games — see season 8’s “America’s Player,” Eric Stein — other houseguests have used the unforeseen circumstances to their advantage. Jun Song, for example, pretended to hate […]

While the theme and the house design is new, Big Brother 26 will follow the familiar format as houseguests take part in competitions, form alliances, vote to evict each other, and attempt to make it to finale night when one player will be crowned the winner and receive the $750,000 grand prize.

Days before the AI theme was announced, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves confused fans by sharing a cryptic Instagram post.

“👀 connect the dots 💕💚,” Chen Moonves, 54, wrote alongside photos of a pink cat doll and a narrow passageway surrounded by what appeared to be a security system of green lasers.

“Idk what this means but everyone is cooked,” Big Brother 25 winner Jag Bains wrote in the comments section.

“Bro what 😭,” Big Brother 24 alum Matt Turner added.

Big Brother 19 alum Jessica Graf, meanwhile, had a guess about the post’s meaning.

“Easy. Cat burglar. 😎,” she commented.

Related: ‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years Controversies are nothing new for Big Brother. The show has been criticized for racism and discrimination over the years, making major waves with an incident that occurred in season 15. During the 2013 season, Aaryn Gries referred to Asian people as “squinty-eyed,” called her Black roommate Candice Stewart “Aunt Jemima” and asked her Korean housemate Helen […]

While there are still plenty of unknowns about Big Brother 26, it’s possible that former players will be involved in some capacity. A teaser released last month featured audio clips from past seasons.

“This summer, these walls will talk,” onscreen text read as legendary Big Brother players including Dan Gheesling, Rachel Reilly Villegas and Xavier Prather said some of their most iconic phrases.

Big Brother 26 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.