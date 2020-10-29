Who’s hanging up their hat and who’s ready for another go at the win? The Big Brother: All-Stars houseguests just went through quite the season, so of course fans are wondering whether they’ll ever see any of these faces again.

Us Weekly asked each player during their eviction (or in Cody Calafiore‘s case, winner) interviews if they’re interested in ever returning to the game.

While some players, like Kaysar Ridha and Da’Vonne Rogers, are open to returning, others like Daniele Briones (née Donato) and Tyler Crispen may be done for good.

“I will never play Big Brother again,” Dani told Us. “I’m going to get emotional. … I knew I would never play Big Brother again and the way I went out hurt so bad. I am so sad that I didn’t get to do a lap around the house and take it all in because I’ll never go back there. I’ll never be back there.”

She went on, “I started playing this game when I was 20 years old. I’m 34 years old. I’ve been there through three completely different parts of my life. Whether I want to accept it or deny it. This game is a huge part of my life. I met my husband there. It’s a huge part of my life and I just wish I could have taken one last lap around the house and just soaked it all in. I did that many times throughout the game. I appreciate it so much. I’m so thankful. I’m so honored to have been asked. But no, I won’t ever do it again.”

And then you have Janelle Pierzina and Ian Terry, who aren’t so sure either way – but are seemingly always open to taking the call from CBS producers.

“Things change,” Janelle told Us. “You can say you’re done with something and then something presents itself and then it changes. Never say never, I guess. I’ll always take the phone call. I’ll always think about it.”

