Still a legend. Janelle Pierzina was sent packing during the Thursday, August 28, live eviction of Big Brother: All-Stars, after weeks of being the biggest target in the house.

Odds were stacked against the 40-year-old real estate agent as the majority alliance, including old school friend Memphis Garrett and recent frenemy Nicole Franzel, targeted her and her longtime BB bestie Kaysar Ridha early on in the game.

Janelle tried to pitch to players like Cody Calafiore and Tyler Crispen that she was a big shield for them, but ultimately, they sided with their allies. The Minnesota native was evicted in a 9-2 vote with Daniele Donato Briones and Enzo Palumbo being the two votes for her to stay, in an attempt to pin blame on other players.

So what did Janelle think of Nicole uninviting her to her wedding? How did it feel returning to the game with Kaysar for season 22? And is she done with Big Brother forever? Check out our interview with Janelle!

Us Weekly: Fans were so excited to see you play again. You’re a busy woman with a great career and family. What made you say yes to coming back?

Janelle Pierzina: I said yes because it was another all-star season. I wanted to give the fans a little bit more, you know? It’s a pandemic. It’s all-stars. I thought, “Why not? It’s my last hurrah, have fun with it.” Just come back and see what I can do.

Us: This is the first time you’ve been voted out before Kaysar. Why was this different? I know you tried to make some deals, but why did they target you when they could have used you as a shield?

JP: I think I’m a huge target, a big name. Everyone’s scared that I was going to win some sort of power. They’re scared of the powers, of the America’s vote. They’re threatened by that because they don’t know if it’s going to help them out or hurt them in the game.

Us: It seemed like you and Dani wanted to work together, but couldn’t get on the same page. Did you want to work with her?

JP: I absolutely did want to work with Daniele initially. But she was so cemented in that alliance and I have Kaysar that I have to protect, so it was like, “How is this going to work out?” She’s with the people that would target me and Kaysar. But if things were different and I didn’t have Kaysar, I would absolutely try to get in that alliance, obviously, day one.

Us: You tried to tell people how close Dani and Nicole are, but were people not believing you? Or they just didn’t care?

JP: I tried telling people Daniele and Nicole are best friends outside of this house. I told that to Christmas [the night before the eviction] and I hope it’s registering in her brain. People, for whatever reason, don’t sometimes believe what I say. I don’t know what it is because I’m trying to help them out in the game. I don’t know why people don’t believe me.

Us: Speaking of that, you and David [Alexander] had some interesting conversations that didn’t seem to make sense to you, or us fans. Do you think he’s cut out for this game?

JP: David should not be in an all-star cast. David should be on a newbie cast. He never played the game. He lasted one day in the house. I’ve been on four seasons. Daniele Donato, three seasons. Nicole, three seasons. Why was he there? What the hell? This guy is not cut out for the show and he’s not a good player.

Us: Memphis claimed he was with the old school players, but was actually playing with the new schoolers. What do you think of his game at this point?

JP: I think his game is great. Great for him. Great game move. I’m not upset with him in any way. I think he is doing really well in the game and I’m happy for him.

Us: You made a great point that we saw on feeds that new schoolers always just do what the HOH wants whereas old school knows that once nominations are made, the HOH really has no power. Was that frustrating for you?

JP: It’s extremely frustrating that no one wants to do anything in the house, that no one wants to make any game moves. They want to go with the house. I don’t do that shit. The vote should have been 6-5 just to throw everyone off. Even if you vote out Kaysar, switch it up a little bit. Make it interesting for the viewers and the fans. At the end of the day, I’m here to help out the show. Let’s do something! These people are like, “We should ask the HOH what he wants.” The new school players, they’re a bunch of babies.

Us: Seeing you and Kaysar play again is definitely a highlight of the season. What did it mean to be back in the house with him and how much had you guys stayed in touch over the years?

JP: Kaysar moved to the Middle East for a while. I did lose touch with him for years because of growing my family, getting married. He was of course invited to my wedding. We stayed in touch periodically. He doesn’t stay in touch with alumni in general very much. It was so amazing to see him in the house again because seeing him in the house was just like it was 15 years ago for us. It’s the same relationship. It’s a working relationship in the house. And it’s one of the most interesting relationships I’ve ever had in my life.

Us: Nicole seemingly uninvited you to her wedding. On a scale of 1-10, how much does that factor into your life?

JP: I was never going to go anyway. I appreciated the “Save the Date” card and the wedding invite, but I was never going to that wedding. When she backstabbed Rachel Reilly, she completely lost me as a friend. Period.

Us: Were you surprised when you got the “Save the Date”?

JP: I wasn’t surprised to get it because she’s one of those people where she tries to be popular or whatever so she’s going to invite the alumni. I’m sure Dan [Gheesling] and Derrick [Levasseur] got an invite too, people like that. But I wasn’t going.

Us: When she picked you to be a “have-not” and threw that comment at you, what were you thinking in the moment?

JP: I wanted to rip her to shreds, is what I was thinking. I wanted to make her cry because it’s very easy to do so. But at the end of the day, I’m a mother of three so I didn’t do it.

Us: Your eviction speech was very classy. Did you consider throwing out anything else?

JP: I thought about throwing Daniele and Nicole Franzel’s game out the window, and blowing up my relationship with Daniele outside of the house. But I figured, I’m not going to do that. Let Dani win. If Daniele Donato wins the game, I’d feel extremely happy for her. Career-wise, she doesn’t have a lot going on and she probably really needs the money. So I was like, “I’m not going to do that to Dani.”

Us: Fans loved to see how close you and Bayleigh [Dayton] got in the house. What drew you to her and will you stay friends?

JP: I saw a lot of myself in Bayleigh. I like the way she plays the game. Unfortunately she’s with Da’Vonne [Rogers], and that’s fine, but Da’Vonne plays differently than Bayleigh. Bayleigh is more of a straight shooter and she’s extremely loyal. To me, those are huge huge assets and things in the game that I really love to see. That’s what drew me to Bayleigh. She’s just the sweetest, nicest … I think I’ll always be friends with Bayleigh. I absolutely adore her.

Us: Who are you rooting for and who do you think has the best shot to win?

JP: I’m rooting for Kaysar and Bayleigh and Ian [Terry], obviously. And Enzo. I just don’t know if they can get it together and break up that alliance. I’m very worried that they’re not strong enough to do so. I think Memphis or Daniele could win the game.

Us: Are you done with Big Brother or do you have another one in you?

JP: I was retired in January of this year. And then I get this call this winter and I’m like, “Well, let me think about it.” Things change. You can say you’re done with something and then something presents itself and then it changes. Never say never, I guess. I’ll always take the phone call. I’ll always think about it.

Us: I know you’re a big Survivor fan. Any interest in playing?

JP: I would die to do Survivor. Are you kidding me? That’s my show. I love it. I’m obsessed with Survivor.

Us: Would you want to play with newbies or old school players?

JP: I’d want to play with the old school. I’m a huge Boston Rob fan obviously. I love Rupert [Boneham]. I love all the old school players. My favorite season is Pearl Islands. That was years ago.

Us: Would you ever do your own real estate show?

JP: I would! You know what’s funny is that I got the phone call for this, I saw the 818 [area code], and was like, “Oh my God. It’s happening! I’m getting called for House Hunters!” And it was Big Brother and I was like, “Really? You want me to come back a fourth time? What?” Real estate is my passion. I absolutely love real estate. It’s all I talk about. So yeah, I’d do a real estate show in a heartbeat.

