Big Brother 25’s Cameron Hardin enjoyed causing chaos during his time in the house — and viewed the pot stirring as essential to his game.

“The Izzy [Gleicher elimination] week — that chaos — I believe was necessary. I don’t know how else I could have blown up that side of the house other than in the manner that it happened,” Cameron, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 13, one day after his elimination from the CBS reality series. (Izzy, 32, was evicted from the game last month during one of Cameron’s Head of Household reigns, which sowed discord in the house due to the vote flipping against Izzy despite Felicia Cannon being the initial target.)

“I had to dig in there, get really dirty, really bloody, and let everybody just kind of do what they do. The only strategy that was involved in the chaos was the fact that I would give particular people pieces of information in particular times and allow them to go do all the talking,” Cameron explained. “In that particular week, I just hung [out] up in the HoH room and let everybody just do all the work for me as far as chaos went, and I just stood up there and let it go down.”

Cameron leaned into a somewhat villainous persona on the show after being repeatedly targeted. He was nominated for eviction five times and got unanimously voted out during the first half of the Double Eviction last month. However, he soon returned to the game as part of the “BB Zombie” twist and beat out fellow evictee Jared Fields for another chance at the $750,000 prize.

After getting a second Big Brother life, Cameron immediately won Head of Household and created the Fugitives alliance with Matt Klotz and Jag Bains. However, Matt, 27, and Jag, 25, weren’t truly loyal to him, and conspired to evict him the following week.

“Once you’re viewed in a certain light, everything that you do after that is just further evidence as to why people go, ‘Well, I really can’t trust that guy,’” Cameron told Us of his struggles to get anyone to align with him long-term. “People could all agree — ‘Cameron’s got to go. He’s a competitor, he talks, he’s smart, he’s got a lot of things going on and a lot of things cooking.’”

Cameron was a victim of the Big Brother backdoor, meaning he was nominated after the Veto competition and therefore didn’t have a chance to compete for his safety. Cory Wurtenberger was among those who wanted to see Cameron go home this week, despite the duo having a fairly good working relationship for the majority of the game.

Things began to sour between the pair during Cameron’s final HoH reign earlier this month when Cameron contemplated the idea of backdooring Cory, 22, after he began to view Cory as too comfortable with his position in the house.

“[Cory’s] game is going to have to change up for the remainder of this [competition] if he’s going to overcome the obstacle of his own ego,” Cameron told Us, adding that Cory will have to “outplay his own persona” to win the game.