If only you could stop the mail from the Big Brother house. Janelle Pierzina slammed Nicole Franzel’s wedding invitation after the two women went head-to-head on Big Brother: All Stars.

“Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go,” the 40-year-old real estate agent wrote alongside a photo of Nicole and fiancé Victor Arroyo’s wedding invite via Twitter. “I hate cheap a— weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe.”

While replying to a fan, Janelle added, “Charging 3k to attend the wedding is a tacky way of getting your guests to foot the bill.”

Nicole, for her part, is still competing on season 22 of Big Brother, but Janelle was evicted during the August 27 episode. During her goodbye message, Nicole uninvited Janelle to the nuptials after they ended up on opposite sides of the house.

“I thought we were really good friends outside of here and quickly I realized that wasn’t the case,” Nicole said. ”I know you probably don’t want to come to my wedding, so just don’t worry about it.”

Janelle, meanwhile, told Us Weekly exclusively that she was never planning to attend.

“I was never going to go anyway. I appreciated the ‘Save the Date’ card and the wedding invite, but I was never going to that wedding,” she told Us on August 28. “I wasn’t surprised to get it because she’s one of those people where she tries to be popular or whatever so she’s going to invite the alumni. I’m sure Dan [Gheesling] and Derrick [Levasseur] got an invite too, people like that. But I wasn’t going.”

Janelle added that her issues with Nicole stemmed from their stint on The Amazing Race 31, which aired in 2019.

“When she backstabbed Rachel Reilly, she completely lost me as a friend. Period,” the reality TV personality told Us, noting that she could have gone harder on Nicole during the All Stars. “I wanted to rip her to shreds [when she picked me to be a have-not]. … I wanted to make her cry because it’s very easy to do so. But at the end of the day, I’m a mother of three so I didn’t do it.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Janelle gave more insight into their falling out: “Things get brought back up inside the Big Brother house. There was a little crack early on that just, like, amplified and [things] basically fell apart because I never trusted Nicole and she’s always been very insecure with me … just because I’m a strong woman or whatever.”

Nicole, meanwhile, won’t be able to see or respond to Janelle’s shade until she’s out of the Big Brother house. The CBS show airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.