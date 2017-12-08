No surprise here! Big Little Lies will be back for a second season, HBO has confirmed.

After months of speculation, the network announced that the Emmy Award winning show and two of its main characters will be back in a tweet on Friday, December 8. “We are excited to announce that @RWitherspoon and Nicole Kidman will re-team to executive produce and star in the return of #BigLittleLies on HBO,” it read.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” Witherspoon said in article posted to HBO.com. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Kidman added. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

The mystery drama will return for a seven-episode season with British director Andrea Arnold at the helm.

As previously reported, the series stars – including Witherspoon, Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and more – have teased the possibility of a second season since the finale of season 1 earlier this year.

“We want to do it and we love that people want us to do it,” the Legally Blonde actress told E! News on the Emmy red carpet in September. “I’ve said this before, but the power of television is extraordinary, being in people’s lives and have them connecting the way that they have.”

Kidman and Witherspoon also serve as executive producers on the TV miniseries.

