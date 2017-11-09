Madeline, Celeste, Jane and the town of Monterey may be back on your TV screens sooner than you think. HBO is looking to start production on a second season of Big Little Lies in Spring 2018, TVLine reports.

The first season of Big Little Lies, which was based on the book by Liane Moriarty, received eight Emmy wins, including Outstanding Limited Series, with Nicole Kidman also beating out costar Reese Witherspoon for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Adam Scott exclusively told Us Weekly where he thought his character Ed and Witherspoon’s Madeline would be after the end of season 1 in September.

“I think they deserve a nice vacation. That’s what those two need,” the Parks and Recreation star told Us at the Governors Ball after the Emmys. “[They need] one of those vacations where you go and make up. I think that’s what they need. They need a make up vacation.”

“If they decide to do a season 2— I loved the ending, it was kind of cliffhanger-ish. So maybe there will be more. I don’t know,” Scott told Us at the time. “It really was a treat to work with someone so profoundly talented [as Reese]. I got to go to work every day and see this incredible performance just right in front of me. It was amazing. It was like watching a magic trick.”

The series stars have teased the possibility of a second season since the finale of season 1 earlier this year.

“We want to do it and we love that people want us to do it,” the Legally Blonde actress told E! News on the Emmy red carpet. “I’ve said this before, but the power of television is extraordinary, being in people’s lives and have them connecting the way that they have.”

News of a second season of Big Little Lies comes just days after it was announced Witherspoon’s new morning show drama with Jennifer Aniston was picked up for two 10-episode seasons by Apple.

