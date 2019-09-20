



All in the family. Billie Lourd will guest-star on the final season of Will & Grace as the granddaughter of her real-life late grandmother Debbie Reynolds’ character.

Lourd, 27, will play Fiona Adler, who is the niece of Grace Adler (Debra Messing), the daughter of Janet Adler (Mary McCormack) and the granddaughter of Bobbi Adler (Reynolds). The episode is scheduled to be filmed on Wednesday, September 25.

“The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie’s relationship to the show,” Will & Grace co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick said in a statement to Deadline on Thursday, September 19. “We’re thrilled to have Billie. And best of all — she’s really good.”

Reynolds played Bobbi on 12 episodes of the NBC sitcom from 1999 to 2006. She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category in 2000 for her work on the episode “Whose Mom Is It, Anyway?”

The Singin’ in the Rain actress died from a stroke at the age of 84 in December 2016, one day after her daughter and Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, died from cardiac arrest at age 60.

After Reynolds’ death, Will & Grace aired a tribute episode that featured Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and Grace celebrating their late mother Bobbi’s birthday.

Lourd is best known for her roles in the American Horror Story anthology. She has also appeared in the Star Wars movies The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. (Her mom played Princess Leia in the franchise.)

Will & Grace’s 11th and final season premieres on NBC in 2020.

