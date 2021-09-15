Good vibes only! Natasha Parker is embracing the positives after her dramatic saga with Brendan Morais and Pieper James concluded on Bachelor in Paradise.

“So much love and gratitude for every single person that has validated my feels on this wild paradise journey,” the event planner, 33, captioned a sunset photo on Instagram after the Tuesday, September 14, episode aired. “I see you, I feel you, and the love has been unmatched 💗 Cheers to letting go of the past ! Let the good times roll 🍾 #bachelornation y’all know what’s up 🙌🏾.”

Fellow season 7 cast member Becca Kufrin commented, “I’d give you a rose every single day baby. Love you ❤️.”

Natasha also received support from Bachelor Nation’s Elyse Dehlbom, who wrote, “You my dear are a queen in every way! 👑 Applauding you for the courage it took to go through this experience and navigate it in such a graceful way.”

The season 24 Bachelor alum was caught in the middle of a messy love triangle with Brendan, 31, and Pieper, 24, who were accused of making a plan to meet up on the beach in Mexico after sparking a romance before filming. Us Weekly confirmed in June that the pair were an item, and during Tuesday’s episode, their alleged scheme was foiled.

“This environment, I guess, isn’t where we wanna be at this particular moment,” the Massachusetts native told the rest of the cast as he and Pieper prepared to leave before the rose ceremony. “I think you all know, and I am well aware of, this is the girl I wanna be with, and I feel comfortable in saying that, so I appreciate all you guys, but I’m gonna leave with her and we’re gonna do that on our own terms.”

When the remaining contestants gathered together to hand out their roses, bartender Wells Adams gave Natasha a second chance to find love.

One week before their exits, both Brendan and the season 25 Bachelor alum took to social media to address the drama. “After taking time to begin to process the events that unfolded over the past few days, I have realized I was wrong on so many different level[s],” Brendan wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story, specifically apologizing to Natasha for his “actions [that] triggered certain feelings and emotions.”

Pieper, for her part, told Us exclusively that she’s “not an extension of Brendan and his actions” and doesn’t “condone dishonest behavior” from anyone.

“I didn’t go into Paradise with the intention of hurting anyone, nor would I ever want to be the reason why someone had a bad experience,” she said in a statement. “I went in excited to see a guy that I had connected with and liked before the show started filming, and was looking forward to seeing if that connection would grow into something more. … I am truly sorry for any hurt that I caused her and hope that I get the opportunity to speak to her soon and make things right.”

More recently, the Oregon native gave Us an update on where she and Brendan stand after their dramatic turns on the ABC show.

“We’re working through things,” she exclusively revealed at the PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor NYFW Show on September 9. “This obviously isn’t something that’s super healthy for a relationship either, so it kind of is what it is. Every day, [we’re] taking it day by day.”

