She already has the last name! Pieper James is competing for Matt James’ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor — and lands her first one-on-one during the Monday, February 8, episode.

The 23-year-old Oregon resident is described as “the total package” in her ABC bio.

“Don’t discount Pieper as just a pretty face because there is way more to this stunner than meets the eye,” the bio reads.

Pieper previously flew under the radar during season 25 as the drama amongst the other women has overshadowed a lot of Matt’s journey to find The One. The 29-year-old former football player made a statement during the February 1 episode by giving Brittany Galvin and Ryan Clayton, who joined the cast several weeks into the season, the first roses at the ceremony to shut down the “OGs vs. newbies” feud in the house.

“I think the message there was that regardless of when you came or didn’t come, you’re here, and it doesn’t matter. To me what matters is our conversations, our connections, and if I could see a future with you,” Matt exclusively told Us after the episode. “Why I chose to make a statement like that, to let people know that’s not going to be tolerated. And moving forward, we’re going to be moving different.”

Pieper, for her part, is set to help Matt “take a break from the drama” at a carnival date on Monday’s episode, per the episode description.

Chris Harrison also teased that Pieper had “a bit of a slow roll” in the “romance department” during season 25.

“But once she gets there, there is no turning back for this woman and she is all in,” the host said via YouTube in December as he announced the contestants. “Speaking of ‘all in’ with Pieper, this woman has zero of a poker face. You meet people who can really fool you sometimes and play things down — Pieper is the other. She’s that girl, what you see is what you get, and she cannot fake it at all.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for five things to know about Pieper: