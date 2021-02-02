Dropping an L-bomb is always complicated for the Bachelor — and Matt James is no exception.

“Having not been part of The Bachelorette before I was the Bachelor, I didn’t know the rules and regulations of how to use that word,” the 29-year-old former football player exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 2. “And so, whenever I felt something, I said it. And I only said things that I meant and felt. So, if that got tossed around a few times, it’s because I felt it. And if it doesn’t, then that means that connection hadn’t gotten to that point yet.”

During the Monday, February 1, episode of the ABC series, Rachael Kirkconnell told Matt that she was “falling in love” with him during their one-on-one date.

“Rachael, I’m falling in love with you too,” he told the 24-year-old Georgia resident on the episode. “And it is scary to say, but when I’m with you, it just feels right.”

Matt subsequently gave Rachael a rose. He told Us on Tuesday that he’s had his eye on the graphic designer from their first interaction.

“Night one, what she chose to use her time with me to speak about was very intentional. And it wasn’t something that wasn’t going to progress our relationship,” he gushed. “And then when I saw on the first group date, and I’m referring to all these instances that aren’t one-on-ones, because that was how our relationship was lived out, you know, I hadn’t had that one-on-one time with her yet. And when I had that day to spend with her and really get to know her better, it just affirmed everything I had already felt.”

Matt added that “no one forced” him to say the L-word on the show.

“It just felt right,” he said.

Monday’s episode of The Bachelor wasn’t all love for Matt, however. He was forced to address the accusations of bullying among the women.

“[Watching it back, I’ve learned] a lot of the stuff that was going on in the house when I’m not around,” he said. “I guess I’m naive to think that everything [was] cherries and blossoms, but last night was an example of hearing information for the first time and then acting on it.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.