New gig! Blac Chyna is taking the music industry by storm upon releasing her very first single.

“F—k you thought / Thinking you ‘bout to hop out the whip then hop up in this p—y / Talk that talk / But when it’s time to pop a band you hop up and you shook,” the model, 30, raps on “Deserve,” her debut track featuring Yo Gotti and Jeremih, which dropped on Monday, November 5. “These broke n—s don’t deserve p—y.”

In December 2017, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Rob & Chyna alum was preparing to release her tunes. “She’s in the studio hard at work, recording every day,” revealed the insider. “Big name artists, producers and song writers.”

One month earlier, Chyna opened up about her new career path and noted what she looks forward to sharing with fans through her songs. “I want to make music that reflects me and what’s going on at that present time,” she told XXL in November 2017. “You know, it’s kinda like a movie, how I’m looking at it. So if this is happening right now, I want to speak on it right then and there, you know?”

The Lashed owner also admitted why she’s scared to be vulnerable musically. “My fears going into this are for people not to take me serious,” she explained. “Of course, people are gonna talk — good, bad, whatnot. I would just like to say to anybody that is for or against [my rap career], just keep an open eye, an open heart and an open ear.”

Although she’s excited for the future, Chyna knows she can always rely on her A-list pals, should she hit a road bump. “I feel like if I need help or if I need mentoring, I could call my friends like French [Montana] and Nicki [Minaj] or just whoever for advice and whatnot,” she said. “I feel like it’s the right way to go.”

To complement her music career, Chyna also has another exciting project in the works: a new reality show! Last December, a source told Us that the former E! star “is going to do a new reality show in 2018, that’s almost a certainty, but music is her first priority.”

The insider added that Chyna’s 23-month-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian will appear on the show. Chya also shares son King Cairo, 6, with her first ex-fiancé, Tyga.

