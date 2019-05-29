America’s got … goosebumps! A disabled man named Kodi Lee wowed America’s Got Talent’s judges, audience members and viewers with a chilling performance that aired on Tuesday, May 28.

Lee, a 22-year-old musician who is blind and autistic, was assisted by his mom, Tina, as he took the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. “Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world,” Tina explained. “Because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music.”

The quartet of judges were blown away as Lee sat down at the piano to perform a chilling rendition of Donny Hathaway’s hit tune “A Song for You.” Hough, 30, and Union, 46, wiped away tears as they joined Cowell, 59, Mandel, 63, and the rest of the crowd to give the musician a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

“You were wonderful,” the Deal or No Deal host gushed. “You’re a great inspiration and a great talent and it was amazing.”

The Grease Live! star told Lee that his “beautiful” voice “blew all of us away.” The former American Idol judge, for his part, added, “What just happened there was extraordinary. … Your voice is absolutely fantastic. … Thank you so much for trusting us on this show. I’m gonna remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

The Being Mary Jane actress, who joined Hough as a first-time AGT judge on season 14, spoke to Lee’s mother directly. “I’m a new judge this season and I’m also a new mom this year,” Union explained. “It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author told the pair that she was going to give them “something special” before she pressed the golden buzzer, which sent Lee directly to the upcoming live shows in Hollywood.

Union and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed daughter Kaavia, now 6 months, via surrogate in November 2018.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

