The most anticipated wedding of 2024 is happening on Bluey, a cartoon for children — and dogs.

Bluey’s growing legion of adult fans is over the moon that two of the series’ regular characters will tie the knot in an upcoming half-hour episode of the animated Australian show, now streaming on Disney+. Bluey’s Uncle Rad will finally marry his sweet girlfriend, Frisky, and fans are not OK. The network even sent out a wedding invitation for the event, encouraging fans to save the date.

The slyly sophisticated series, about a 7-year-old blue heeler puppy of the same name, has slowly grown into a cult hit for adults, from parents of toddlers to childless dog owners. (Bluey’s animators use colors that dogs can see.)

Up until now, most episodes run for a kid-friendly eight minutes, but on April 14, a 28-minute episode titled “The Sign” will premiere globally. Little is known about the content of the episode, but the release of a trailer has confirmed what fans have been hoping for all along: Rad and Frisky are finally going to tie the knot.

It was a meet-cute for the ages when Bluey’s parents accidentally each booked a babysitter for Bluey and her sister, Bingo. Enter Uncle Rad and Bluey’s godmother Frisky. In an episode that pulled at the heartstrings the way only Bluey can, the pair began to flirt during a joint babysitting session, and romance bloomed.

Since Uncle Rad doesn’t live in the same town as the Heeler family, keeping tabs on him has driven the fans crazy. When the couple appeared together in Hawaii on a FaceTime call, confirming that they’d continued dating after the babysitting gig, fans lost their collective mind. “My 7yr old passed out from excitement,” posted one mom, and another replied, “I (29) passed out with excitement.”

Since adult things happen off camera on Bluey, fans became desperate for further information. Were Frisky and Rad engaged, or had they actually eloped?

Series creator Joe Brumm was forced to step in and address the rumors on “Gotta Be Done,” the Bluey podcast. “A wedding hasn’t happened between Rad and Frisky,” he confirmed, teasing “maybe they’re engaged.”

Now that the trailer has been released, we know that Heeler canine nuptials are definitely headed our way, and fans are combing through the footage for more details about the big day. In one scene, Bluey, Bingo and their two younger female cousins, Socks and fan-favorite chaos munchkin Muffin, are all wearing floral garlands around their ears. And as any fan knows, inviting Muffin to be a part of anything is a recipe for disaster, and this wedding will be no different. (Bluey isn’t wearing any flowers, but she is a flower girl.)

From the trailer, we can also see that Frisky gets cold feet and bolts, with Bluey’s mom, Chili in hot pursuit with Bluey, Bingo and the cousins — until they get pulled over by the police! Another scene shows the girls locating Frisky by using a telescope. Hopefully the wedding will go off without another hitch.

What makes Bluey so special to viewers is its representation of childhood (and parenthood) in Australia, and Brumm has hinted that the wedding will also have its own Aussie vibe. “I love the idea of caricaturing an Australian wedding from the kid’s point of view,” he said.

Another update sending fans into a frenzy is the addition of four new voice talents in “The Sign,” most notably Australian star Joel Edgerton, though further details about his role remain unknown. While Bluey mainly features Australian actors and musicians, three American A-listers have appeared in small roles: Natalie Portman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eva Mendes.

Also returning in “The Sign” is Rose Byrne, who plays Bluey’s aunt Trixie. In one of Bluey’s most heartbreaking episodes, Trixie revealed that she cannot have children and is too devastated to be around her sister’s children, causing her to distance herself from the Heeler family. In the trailer for “The Sign,” we see a very pregnant Trixie, but fans online are guessing that this is a fantasy sequence hinting that Trixie might be adopting a child of her own.

With the premiere of “The Sign” still three weeks away, obsessive online speculation is only going to escalate. Thankfully, the Bluey team has revealed that an all-new regular-length episode, “Ghostbasket,” airing a week before, will contain a major spoiler about the events of “The Sign.”

Bluey airs on Disney+. “Ghostbasket” airs on Sunday, April 7. “The Sign,” featuring the wedding, airs the following Sunday, April 14.