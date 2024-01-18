New reality TV series Bold & Bougie is celebrating life, friendship and self-discovery.

The show, which premieres on February 15, follows Crystal Smith, Gocha Hawkins, Malaysia Pargo, Princess Banton-Lofters and Tameka Foster, who aim to “break ageist norms” in Atlanta. While the women have “spent their entire lives being cheerleaders for others,” it’s now their turn to have the spotlight.

Us Weekly can exclusively share a jam-packed teaser for the series showing the group experiencing their fair share of ups and downs. Their full lives are documented from partying to opening up about their personal lives, including being a single parent and dealing with grief.

“Atlanta, the new Black Hollywood,” Malaysia says in a confessional at the beginning of the video. “Glitz, glam, Hookah.”

While the clip shows the women bonding through their traumas, it also teases conflict between them. The video came to an end with Crystal saying she wants to “take her f–king mic off” and that she’s “done.”

Keep scrolling to meet the cast:

Crystal Smith

Crystal, who’s the co-owner of the restaurant chain Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles, made her TV debut on the BET show About the Business. She’s also been featured on the E! Network show Platinum Life.

Prior to her successful career, Crystal grew up in an underprivileged community in Fort Myers, Florida, and was in the foster care system. She now serves on the board of The Smith Family Foundation, which was founded by her ex-husband, Ne-Yo.

Gocha Hawkins

Gocha began her career in cosmetology and worked with A-list celebrities. Now, she’s setting her sights on the food industry and established Gocha’s Restaurant Group, which includes Gocha’s Breakfast Bars and Gocha’s Tapas Bar.

Gocha, who spent her early 20s in prison, recognizes the importance of giving back, saying, “Whether you’re a young girl seeking inspiration or a line cook uncertain about the future, I’m here to support you in reaching your goals.”

She’s also a mother of two and grandmother of four and is living in her “unfiltered unapologetic” era with her wife.

Malaysia Pargo

Fans may recognize Malaysia from Basketball Wives L.A., where she’s been on the screen for over 10 years. She was previously married to Jannero Pargo, and she is now a single mother of three.

Originally from Compton, Malaysia has dedicated herself to giving back through philanthropy and entrepreneurship, including her online clothing store Vanity World.

Princess Banton-Lofters

Princess is the founder and CEO of Loft 22 Entertainment, Inc., where she’s been a television producer for shows like Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. With her role, she’s been dubbed, “Producer Princess.”

Her resume also includes philanthropic endeavors through her non-profit organization, Producing Princesses, which was inspired by her mentorship at Locke Collegiate Charter School in Los Angeles and other private institutions. She follows the philosophy that “life is what you make it.”

Tameka Foster

Eagle-eyed fans may know Tameka as the ex wife of Usher, but she’s had a career as a fashion stylist and designer spanning over two decades. Her style is characterized by “clean lines, simple, classic, and minimalistic,” and has led to her fashion brands, Eli Kish and Cult de Jour. She also owns boutiques Estella and Estella Home and developed a fashion workshop platform, Style Theory.

Aside from her fashion endeavors, Tameka is the co-founder of Oakland Natives Give Back and established the Kile’s World Foundation for Performing Arts and Sports Education. She’s also released several books, including White Bras & 101 Other Style Faux Pas. She’s currently developing the animated series The Odd Life of Kile Lyles.

Bold & Bougie premieres on WeTV Thursday, February 15, at 9 p.m. ET.