Omarosa Manigault and Brandi Glanville butted heads from day one in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but following The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s elimination, Glanville told Us Weekly that she was well aware of Omarosa’s reasons for being in the house.

“I didn’t mind her! In the end, I liked her, but it was very clear to me, and I think to most people, that she was there to do a PR campaign, to change a conversation and adjust her image,” Glanville, 45, told Us exclusively. “That said, she has the temper of most, like myself. I ended up liking her … and that’s weird for me to say.”

The world had seen a bit of Glanville’s temper during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, that doesn’t mean that the 44-year-old former White House aide would fit in on the Bravo show. “Oh, my God. They couldn’t handle her, trust me. They could not handle it,” she told us of her former Bravo castmates. “They couldn’t handle her. They get in a fight over diamond earrings that might not be three carats … no.”

Glanville also spoke to Us about seeing Andy Cohen in her message from home earlier in the season.

“I think it was really sweet because he knows my ex-husband doesn’t allow the kids to be on TV, so I know they reached out to everyone and couldn’t get the kids to do it,” Glanville, who has two sons with ex Eddie Cibrian, told Us. “So, I think it was really sweet of him to show his star power and give me a little love. He knows the whole thing. The first person I texted when I got out was him. We texted all night.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!