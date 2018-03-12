It can be hard to keep up with reality TV. Between the drama on the Real Housewives franchise to Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s change of heart on The Bachelor, fans have had plenty to talk about lately. That’s why Us Weekly enlisted Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition costars Brandi Glanville and Renee Graziano to break down some of the biggest headline-making moments in recent weeks.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Glanville, 45, had nothing but kind words for Luann de Lesseps, who was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in December on charges including disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer.

“I love Luann. I think she’s great,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Us. “It’s hard. She had her heart broken by a douchebag. … She thought she was on Mob Wives.”

The Bachelor

Glanville and Graziano, 48, both agreed that they would never take back Luyendyk, 36, who broke up with season 22 winner Becca Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham, to whom he is now engaged.

“He changed his mind. Oh, poor him,” the Drinking and Tweeting author said sarcastically. “Get him off TV. That is rude!”

With a laugh, the Mob Wives star chimed in, “I’d call my father.”

Celebrity Big Brother

Glanville also had plenty to say about her CBB housemate Omarosa Manigault briefly leaving the show after suffering an asthma attack.

“When you fake an asthma attack and leave the Big Brother house, you have to come back ‘cause you’re just pouting and you still wanna win because you’re Omarosa,” the reality star told Us. “[She was an] evil genius. It’s scary. She had a lot of suitcases and really good clothes. We all had one suitcase; she had four. Just saying.”

For more — including Glanville and Graziano's reactions to the recent drama on RHOBH, Real Housewives of Atlanta and Vanderpump Rules







