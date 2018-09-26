Cassie Brown doesn’t let anyone hold her back – but Xander McPherson may be the exception. Brandy Norwood admitted to Us Weekly that in Star season 3, her love interest may be the one man that could hold her back – and she’s not happy about it.

“This is a man that Cassie goes weak at the knees for. He can control her in ways where other people probably would get slapped or pistol-whipped for if they did that with her,” the Grammy award winner, 39, told Us Weekly. “He’s her Achille’s heel. As Cassie, I don’t feel like anybody should make me be that weak.”

Chad Michael Murray was cast as Xander and will recur in the season 3 as a white collar man who uses his power and charm to get what he wants. Xander also learned his hustling skills on the street, which explains his tough exterior.

“It’s a very steamy romance,” Brandy tells Us, adding that she and Murray have never worked together – and she never watched One Tree Hill, The CW drama Murray starred on for six years.

“I definitely knew who he was. He made me feel so comfortable. We had to do some intimate scenes,” the actress told Us. “[He’s] very respectful. Told me so much about his family and how he travels with them everywhere. He’s just a really good, respectable guy. I didn’t feel like I was gonna have any problems doing those scenes with him.”

Last season of Star also ended on a major cliffhanger with Cassie and Carlotta Brown (Queen Latifah) drawing guns on each other.

“We pick up right there. It is a very intense moment,” Brandy told Us, adding that the chemistry between she and Queen Latifah is “magical” this season, even though she’s the villain and Queen Latifah is the superhero. On set however, the vibe is the opposite.

“We’re lovey dovey! It is a lovable relationship. I’m always hugging her and thanking her for this moment,” she told Us. “She’s very sweet, very humble and just a great leader. She makes everybody better around her.”

Season 3 of Star premieres on Fox Wednesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Foley

