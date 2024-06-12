Lisa Vanderpump might have been right when she said “Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé,” but a new, immersive experience from Bravo is about as close as it can get.

The Diamonds and Rosé Experience will take over New York and Los Angeles this August. These Bravo-themed cocktail bars, put on with the help of booking agency Bucket Listers, are adorned with “table-flip worthy photo opps,” trivia and exclusive programming. A Bravo-themed food and drink menu will feature fan favorites like the Physically Shaking Margarita and the notorious Pumptini.

“Bravo is known for having one of the most dedicated fan bases around and we couldn’t pass up the chance to bring this beloved universe to life for them,” said Bucket Listers CEO and Founder Andy Lederman.

The event series will offer three experiences for guests 21+ at various price points, including general admission (starting at $35), Bravo Brunch (starting at $50), and a drag brunch only offered at the New York location (starting at $75).

Upon arrival, guests can expect to enjoy “vibrant hues, decadent diamonds, and a gallery of Bravo-inspired art,” all with a welcome drink in hand. In addition to photo opps “worthy of Andy and a camera,” the space will be complete with a Bravo historical archive, table-side games, and a special edition merchandise collection.

Bravo announced the event via Instagram saying, “Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé…but it should be,” adding a winking emoji. “Experience the world of #RealHousewives, #PumpRules, #BelowDeck, & more IRL because SUMMER SHOULD BE FUN.” The experience is not yet accepting reservations but encourages fans to sign up for their waitlist to secure reservations.

The experience will open in both New York and Los Angeles on August 9. It will run through October 6 in New York and October 13 in Los Angeles.