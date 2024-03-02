Brian Austin Green took the diplomatic route regarding his ex-wife Megan Fox’s lookalike appearing on Love Is Blind.

“Well, I mean she has brown hair [and] blue eyes, right? I’m not gonna say,” Brian, 50, jokingly told TMZ on Friday, March 1. “Megan is a very one-of-a-kind beauty. I mean, it’s why a lot of people say she’s possibly the most beautiful woman in the world.”

He continued, “You know, she has a very incredible look to her. So, that’s a tough comparison, I think for anyone to make. Stay in your lane, Chelsea [Blackwell], keep your head up. Don’t listen to everybody else. Be proud of yourself and move on.”

Brian was married to Megan, 37, from 2010 to 2020. After they separated, they continued coparenting sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7. (Green also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and son Zane, 20 months, with fiancée Sharna Burgess.)

Chelsea, 31, was one of the contestants on season 6 of Love Is Blind, which is currently airing new episodes weekly on Netflix. During the pod experiment, Chelsea quips to her eventual fiancé Jimmy Presnell that Megan is her celebrity doppelgänger. While Jimmy’s face lights up at the prospect of marrying a woman who looks like the Transformers actress, the internet does not see the same resemblance.

“Chelsea is getting a ton of heat, and I should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks,” Jimmy, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

He continued, “To be fair, that woman didn’t say, ‘I look like Megan Fox.’ She said, ‘People tell me.’ But I heard that and I was so excited. So yeah, maybe my bad. She’s getting a lot of heat and she doesn’t deserve it.”

Jimmy further noted that Chelsea is an “amazing person” and “beautiful” in her own right.

“I will shield her from all that s—t if I need to,” he stressed. “I can speak numbers to how she is as a person, and if they want to hate on somebody, they should hate on me. She don’t deserve it.”

Chelsea also didn’t expect her comment to cause such a stir among Love Is Blind viewers.

“It was such a silly, goofy conversation that him and I had,” she told Us with a laugh. “I didn’t even think or remember saying it. So the fact that it’s blown up to proportions of this magnitude is mind-blowing.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 air Wednesdays on Netflix.