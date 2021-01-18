When two worlds collide! If you ever wondered why Bridgerton star Freddie Stroma looked so familiar, there’s a reason for that.

On the Netflix period drama, fans saw Stroma’s character Prince Friedrich pursuing Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) after she was introduced to London’s social scene. He is previously credited as playing Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series.

As a refresher, Cormac was a Gryffindor student attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He was one year above Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). His character has a crush on Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

Stroma, 34, appeared as Cormac in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

“At the end of the day, he’s a Gryffindor, but he’s probably the worst side of Gryffindor that you can have,” he told MTV News of his former character in 2016. “He’s a bit arrogant about the talent he has. I don’t think he’s really misunderstood. I think he’s very confident and really egotistical.”

Aside from Harry Potter, the English actor previously nabbed a guest star role on Game of Thrones in 2016 as Dickon Tarly. His other acting credits include Pitch Perfect, Second Act and UnREAL. He married Quantico alum Johanna Braddy in 2016.

Stroma is not the first Bridgerton star to pop up in the Harry Potter franchise. Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Basset, had an uncredited cameo in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2011. In his brief appearance, the 31-year-old stood behind Hermione and Mrs. Weasley (Julie Walters) at Bill Weasley (Domhnall Gleeson) and Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy) wedding celebration amid a Death Eater attack.

In addition to Bridgerton, Page has nabbed roles in Sylvie’s Love, For The People, Mortal Engines and Waterloo Road.

The Zimbabwean-English actor’s rise in fame has resulted in rumors about whether he will play the next James Bond. However, he has promptly shut down all speculation.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I can please as far as that goes,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 8. “I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renowned that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word. It’s like a merit badge, like the ‘B’ word merit badge. I’m very, very glad to have the badge.”