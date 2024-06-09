Luke Thompson has no idea who the Bridgerton season 4 lead will be — and isn’t ruling out the possibility it is his character Benedict’s chance in the spotlight.

“The honest answer is ‘I don’t know,’ but I know it’s so lovely [and] one of the best things about TV jobs is you get to really explore a character long-form like that and sort of fill him in slowly,” Thompson, 35, said during the Friday, June 7, episode of The View. “As long as I keep getting to do that.”

He added, “Obviously, it’d be great to really dive in at one point, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Thompson has played Benedict, the second eldest Bridgerton sibling, on the Netflix series since season 1. The regency drama is based on author Julia Quinn’s novels, chronicling each Bridgerton sibling’s love story.

Bridgerton season 1 hit Netflix in 2020, following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as she found love with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) while season 2 was Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) chance in the limelight. Both followed the order of Quinn’s books. Season 3, however, deviated from the order — Benedict’s An Offer From a Gentleman would have been next — to highlight Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Polin’s book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, is the fourth in the series.

Shondaland, which produces Bridgerton, and showrunner Jess Brownell have not announced which Bridgerton sibling will lead the already-renewed season 4. Fans, meanwhile, have theorized that Benedict, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) or Francesca (Hannah Dodd) could be next.

In season 3, Benedict has made it clear that he is not ready to settle down just yet.

“I love Benedict’s storyline this season, he is very free and I think that is a very nice place to sit on set,” Newton, 31, told L’Beaute Homme in a May profile of Thompson’s character arc. “He is a free spirit and kind of a rebel. I can’t wait to see Benedict’s story next season.”

According to Newton, Brownell gave him a “little tiny bit of information” about season 4.

“She let me read my first scene which was very exciting. Nic and I have talks about our hopes about our roles, but it is so hard to predict,” Newton noted at the time. “This show is so romantic but we have explored the romantic comedy. Colin is going through a difficult time so I look forward to next season, just being happy and enjoying that.”

The remaining episodes of Bridgerton season 3 drop on Netflix Thursday, June 13.